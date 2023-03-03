We will discover the real Ferrari in the second free practice session of the Bahrain GP, ​​when the weather conditions will be similar to those of qualifying and the race. The Cavallino team worked in the first round to clarify some doubts about the SF-23 and some set-up choices.

Ferrari SF-23: Leclerc is back in the pits after the dangerous oscillations of the rear wing with the mono-pylon Photo by: George Piola

The Scuderia briefly re-proposed the wing supported by the mono-pylon that had only been seen for a few laps on the final day of the Sakhir tests. Charles Leclerc, who had tasted it in the tests, had the opportunity to reuse it, without obtaining any useful indications because exaggerated lateral oscillations occurred on the only support which again sent the DRS control into crisis, subjected to torsional efforts that did not had been calculated during the design phase.

Fred Vasseur, in the conference of the team principals, candidly admitted that it is a winger that we will not see again over the weekend because another failure occurred which triggered those dangerous push-ups.

Charles, therefore, also returned to a medium-load rear wing configuration just like Carlos Sainz who was able to have a slightly more resistant beam wing, in an attempt to ensure the necessary downforce at the rear, given that Sakhir’s is a track that particularly engages the rear tyres.