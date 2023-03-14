The waters are very rough, more outside than inside. The debut of the SF-23 not in line with expectations in the Bahrain GP helped to increase the pressure, because the redhead was expected to make another debut in the 2023 world championship.

David Sanchez’s resignation was the detonator (today the transalpine posted a message on LinkedIn in which he formalized that his exit had been decided for some time) and the hunt for other names who could leave GeS at the beginning was unleashed in the media of a new season. Monday morning at the Cavallino, therefore, was hotter than a day of debriefing after a race that went badly like that of Sakhir.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Ferrari

The reason? There seems to be an urge to destabilize Fred Vasseur’s management. The French team principal is discovering what it means to be the head of a structure different from all the others. And it seems that even Piero Ferrari, usually measured in taking a stand, warmed up to what he read over the weekend when the engines were off.

At the moment Ferrari prefers to remain silent. There isn’t the will to get into the controversy, preferring to look at the second race which will take place in Jeddah with the Saudi Arabian GP over the weekend. A very different track from Bahrain which should favor the characteristics of the SF-23 (someone sarcastically nicknamed the car Super Fragile 23 after Sakhir’s repeated failures), given that aerodynamic efficiency will count more than downforce.

Laurent Mekies at the Ferrari pit wall: he will remain in place Photo by: Ferrari

It can be said that Laurent Mekies, given for departure after David Sanchez, will regularly be in his place on the Cavallino pit wall. That the Frenchman is looking around (he would have received an offer from Liberty Media to take the place vacated by Steve Nielsen, the sporting director who moved to the FIA) can fit, but it is not antithetical that he carries on the season by honoring the contract that ties him to Ferrari.

And Enrico Gualtieri, head of the engine manufacturers, would also have entered the vortex of names at the start: the Modenese is monitoring the problems with Charles Leclerc’s power unit which stopped the Monegasque in Bahrain with the blackout of the control unit (and perhaps of the second battery).

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

The endothermic engine has not suffered any damage, while the elements of the power unit are likely to be verified in free practice and only afterwards is it decided whether it is appropriate to take some risk or provide for another precautionary replacement which would lead Charles to pay the first penalty already at the second GP of twenty-three on the calendar.

Ferrari must get out of the black hole in which it ended up: all the optimism of the fans that had smelled at the Fiorano launch of the SF-23 has turned into pessimism and the rumors of strong internal disagreements do not allow for a serene atmosphere. while there would be a need for a strong unity of purpose.

The employees of the Gestione Sportiva gathered last week in the “Torpedo” of logistics Photo by: Ferrari

Fred Vasseur, since taking office in Maranello, had never called GeS employees to rally, while last week to motivate the group he wanted to talk to everyone, also involving the two drivers. Also on stage was the human resources manager, Michele Antoniazzi, a leading figure on the Ferrari stage: well, this first level, particularly esteemed by John Elkann, lent itself to the role of… translator of the thoughts of the team principal who still he does not dare to express himself in Italian, although he is studying our language.

Michele Antoniazzi, Ferrari personnel director, translates Vasseur’s words to the employees, who does not yet speak Italian Photo by: Ferrari

In fact, the desire to charge the environment emerged after the (strong) disappointment in Bahrain: the repeated technical problems that emerged at the debut, highlighted how the Racing Department may have been affected by the lack of a “boss” following the resignation of Mattia Binotto, until the establishment of the French.

The development of the red is as if it had stopped in that period of “nobody” and certain failures, which are not part of Ferrari’s history, could they be a response to that period of… laxity? The nose that squeezed on the nose in the tests, the mono-pylon of the rear wing that stressed, the gull wing on the front wheel that broke at the start of qualifying and then the engine stall in the race. Too many negative signals that needed to be addressed…

Diego Tondi, Ferrari Chief Aerodynamicist Photo by: Ferrari

That there is a bit of internal confusion in a phase of gradual reorganisation, that there is a war of all against all is an exaggerated vision. Diego Tondi, head of aerodynamics, has taken the role of Sanchez: the Italian is assisted by a couple of figures recently arrived from Red Bull who have brought a breath of fresh air from the world champion team.

We need to keep our nerves in this troubled phase and, perhaps, it would be useful for a figure like the CEO, Benedetto Vigna, not to post a job offer on LinkedIn looking for an engineer. To each his role, otherwise even the HR with the microphone in his hand could seem the real manager of the Sport Management…