Twelve months ago Ferrari won the Austrian Grand Prix. No one could have imagined it, but from that moment on a fast began that still lasts. A year later Ferrari left Spielberg with a second and a fourth position, giving the impression of having taken the road to the ascent. On the eve of the Austrian trip, the big question was related to tire management in the race, a real thorn in the side of the SF-23 since the beginning of the season.

The previous Canadian Grand Prix had given positive indications, promoting the updates brought to the track, but during the beginning of the season it had already happened (in Baku) to see some steps forward, results which were then linked to the compliance of the track.

After the 71 laps completed in Spielberg, there’s everything to believe that Montreal wasn’t a coincidence, the step forward of the SF-23 is all his, and not linked to the conformation of a friendly track.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The podium conquered by Leclerc, but also the very nice race by Sainz, take on an important value especially in view of a still long season, thirteen races that in Maranello they hope to experience in a different way than at the start of the championship. Frederic Vasseur was right when Sakhir late in the evening commented on the disappointing results of the Bahrain Grand Prix. “I’ve never seen a wrong project that manages to go well in one lap,” replied the team principal of the Scuderia to those who were already talking about moving on.

Almost four months later, the SF-23 is no longer just beautiful on Saturdays, but seems to be able to have its say in the race as well. Obviously all this net of Red Bull’s pace, but this is another matter as well as another problem, shared however with the rest of the paddock.

“We have done two thirds of the work – commented Vasseur after the race – the last part awaits us, the most difficult, but now we know that we are in the right direction”. Ferrari at Spielberg fared better than Mercedes and especially Aston Martin, and if you rewind the tape a few weeks, it’s anything but a foregone conclusion.

Charles Leclerc celebrates his second place in the Austrian GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc has recovered after a Saturday to forget, making the Leclerc. Aggressive at the start (but the battle with Verstappen was one with a foregone conclusion) and very constant in the second and third stints, with a finally “substantial” single-seater, as the Monegasque had been hoping for for some time. Only in the first phase of the match did he seem to struggle more than Sainz, but the team reassured him by informing him that his teammate would not attack him. Carlos seemed able to annoy him thanks also to the three DRS zones, which guarantee a considerable advantage in Austria, but the Spaniard’s podium ambitions were compromised by the Virtual Safety Car which went off on the fourteenth lap.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, in contact with the fans Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

At that moment Sainz was third less than a second from Leclerc, and the Ferrari wall decided to call both of them to the pits for the pit stop. Carlos asked to stay on track, aware that he would have wasted time waiting for Leclerc to change tyres, but the team called both.

Sainz lost about four seconds waiting for Charles’ pit stop, and another two due to the green flag taken while he was still in the pit lane. The overall six seconds of delay cost him three positions, which Sainz had to recover by passing Norris, Hamilton and Perez, a forcing that did not help the life of his tires.

Once back in third position Carlos found himself six seconds behind Leclerc, and had to mount the final set of hard five laps before Perez, who then passed him with ten laps to go.

However, Sainz’s surrender was not a foregone conclusion. For six laps ‘Checo’ tried in every possible way to pass the Ferrari, but Carlos, with correct and very intelligent driving, repulsed the assaults of the Red Bull, much faster on the lap. At this juncture, Perez lost precious time against Leclerc and, above all, put stress on his tyres, two aspects that helped Leclerc experience a calmer final phase of the race than expected.

Carlos, overall author of an excellent Sunday, did not hide a little disappointment for the outcome of a race in which he should have been on the podium, but it was not the race that determined the hierarchies (a scenario in which the engineers evaluate the interest of the team) as much as the performance in Q3 in qualifying, and it is here that Leclerc very often manages to make the difference, guaranteeing himself a better starting position.

“We had a precise plan – explained Vasseur – which envisaged maintaining the positions of the first lap until the end of the stint, without attacking us. The aim was to take as much of a gap as possible on the group behind us, and we did as planned. I understand the drivers, but when you’re in the car you don’t have an overview of the race”.

After a long time at the end of the race we got back to talking about riders and strategies, and that can be seen as a positive aspect. Tempers always heat up when there is something important to fight for, and Ferrari is once again able to guarantee its drivers at least one step on the podium.