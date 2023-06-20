The final exam has been passed. Ferrari feared rejection in Canada after the disappointing debut of the SF-23 Evo in Barcelona. In Montmelò it seemed that the silent work done in recent months in the Racing Department to get a red car back on track that showed the same shortcomings as its ancestor in Spain should be thrown away.

Fred Vasseur never lost his temper and, at that juncture, nerves could jump even for those who always maintain a certain coolness: the Frenchman remained clear-headed, convinced that the project contained the basis for making a leap in quality, although the 12 points that Diego Tondi’s staff had found in the wind tunnel (about 3-4 tenths per lap on a track like the Catalan one), had never been seen in Spain.

The fear was that the correlation between the simulation systems and the track had been broken and, then, the problems would have been serious, because it would have taken a few months to put everything back in line, after having found the key to the problem. It was enough to carry out two days of Pirelli testing, also in Barcelona, ​​to find the secret and figure out which direction to go.

The Ferrari SF-23 on the starting grid: the table on Leclerc's car is repaired before the start Photo by: George Piola

The car remained the same (by regulation it could not be modified because the object of the test was the 2024 tyres), but when the porpoising arose, the technicians were authorized to change the height from the ground, to allow the drivers to have a more drivable single-seater and, therefore, better judgments on tyres. And without worrying about performance and times, by increasing the height by a few millimetres, the SF-23 gradually found a more balanced behavior which made it possible to lengthen the tire stints.

Let’s clarify right away for the bad guys: the two days of testing was in the test calendar that Pirelli had agreed with the FIA ​​and the teams. Furthermore, not only Ferrari was touring in Barcelona, ​​but also Mercedes. Just to clarify that this session had nothing to do with anything from the past that concerned the Star.

Ferrari SF-23: the bottom of the red seen from below Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

An aerodynamic problem emerged, the cursed porpoising, associated with a mechanical problem, caused by a limited adjustment of the rear suspension. The new configuration of the SF-23, which anticipated by a week the concepts in the sides that we later found on the Aston Martin AMR23 at its debut in Montreal, evidently needed an adequate setup and the road taken in Barcelona was that of maximum load , it did not work.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, attacks the curbs in Canada Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Following the dictates of Adrian Newey adopted on the Red Bull RB19, the Ferrari drivers have finally given up looking for the peak of downforce, concentrating on finding a load that is as constant as possible over the entire lap.

Critics will say that the red’s improvements emerged on a track like Canada which doesn’t show tire degradation just like in Australia and Baku: it’s true, we can’t ignore it, so it’s logical to expect confirmation from the next round in Austria, especially since the Red Bull Ring represents the last victory of the Prancing Horse with Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari SF-23, rear suspension detail: a softer setup was used in Montreal Photo by: George Piola

The greater ground clearance, a set-up that was less harsh than usual (the SF-23s could attack the curbs of the chicanes without bouncing like “kangaroos”) thanks to a revised and corrected suspension: it’s not new, as Vasseur persists in saying, since there is only one more buttonhole that has allowed us to expand the adjustments. The indications of the long runs in free practice were positive, confirmed in Sunday’s race with very different temperatures and asphalt grip.

The important change is that Ferrari in Canada had a much more constant and less unpredictable behavior which restored some confidence in the two drivers. We have witnessed a “normalization” of the red. If Leclerc and Sainz hadn’t run into difficulties during qualifying, the Scuderia could have aimed for a podium finish, giving the feeling of being able to challenge Aston Martin and rival Mercedes.

The Prancing Horse team has homologated the third engine of the four granted this season, a sign that Maranello wanted to rely on a fresh unit on a track that on paper was historically favorable to Ferrari, but also because the power unit was developed in the hybrid, to make the engine response less abrupt, in order to help preserve the life of the tyres.

It therefore emerges that there is an integrated work between the departments which can be preparatory to the project of the 2024 single-seater. Not only that, but for Spa-Francorchamps, the last race before the summer break, a new strategy in the use of the ‘ERS with different methods of recharging energy and managing electric power, the result of the experience that David George, the engineer who arrived from Red Bull, would have suggested to Enrico Gualtieri, head of the Cavallino engine engineers.