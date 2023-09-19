For more than half the championship we wondered whether anyone could break Red Bull’s hegemony before Abu Dhabi. In Singapore, on an extremely particular weekend, the answer came and it was Ferrari who interrupted the dominance of the team from Milton Keynes, capable of exploiting a great opportunity to return to success after over 400 days.

The difficult weekend of the Anglo-Austrian team undoubtedly made the task easier for its rivals, but the Cavallino team proved capable of putting together every piece of the puzzle: a good set-up on a favorable track, the flying lap in qualifying, the strategy in the race and a lot of coolness. Without one of these elements, the result could have been completely different, with the bitter awareness of having missed an important chance.

After taking first place on Saturday, a session in which Ferrari has often performed well during this world championship, the Ferrari has built an excellent strategy, of which the drivers have been skilled interpreters: a success built in three key phases of the race.

The winner Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Pace management in the first stint

Starting from pole position, the objective was clear: to try everything to bring home the victory, thus blocking the Red Bull hegemony which lasted fourteen races. The choice to start Leclerc with the softer compound immediately represented a signal in that direction. In fact, it was essential for Ferrari to try to overtake George Russell right from the start, bringing the two cars into the lead, so as to be able to slow down the pace and push the race towards a single stop. In fact, among the possible options in the hands of Mercedes there was also that of setting the race on a double pit stop, being able to count on a second set of new averages saved during the weekend.

Taking advantage of the advantage from the soft and the slow start of his British rival, Leclerc immediately managed to climb to second place, putting himself in Sainz’s wake. From that moment on, the Red’s drivers put into practice the strategy thought up by the Cavallino before the race, maintaining an extremely slow pace which helped them safeguard the tires and postpone the pit stop as much as possible. Furthermore, this tactic would also have allowed the group to be kept compact, reducing the chances that Mercedes could force the situation and attempt an undercut by taking the race to two stops, given that Russell would then find himself in traffic.

From this point of view, the decision to start gradually widening the gap between Sainz and Leclerc also proved fundamental, first to three seconds, then to five, just at the moment in which the window for a race with two pits was approaching stop. This made it possible to cover different scenarios, mainly aimed at protecting the Spaniard’s first place in the event of a problem at the pit stop or an early Safety Car, while still having the margin to return ahead of Max Verstappen, who realistically would have remained on track with the hard. Furthermore, always thinking of a scenario that involved the early entry of the safety car, that gap between the two drivers would have potentially given the opportunity to carry out a double stack.

Carlos Sainz followed by Charles Leclerc: in the first part of the race it was essential to manage the pace to avoid the two stops. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Having made Norris come closer after the Safety Car

Clearly, although the Cavallino engineers were prepared for such an eventuality having studied multiple pre-race plans, the entry of the Safety Car after twenty laps forced all the average drivers to return, anticipating the ideal moment by a few laps of the stop. On the contrary, those who had started on the hard compound, such as the Red Bulls (and partly Alfa Romeo, which however diversified its strategy), instead remained on the track, slowing down the pace at the restart due to the more hard and worn, therefore more difficult to bring to temperature.

George Russell quickly managed to overtake Max Verstappen and start chasing Carlos Sainz again, well aware that the only way to win this race, as also suggested from the pits, was to try to put the Spaniard under pressure, pushing him or ‘mistake or to wear out tires more quickly to defend themselves. The various duels, as well as the fact that the group took a few more laps to overtake both RB19s, meant that a gap of almost three seconds formed between the leading duo and Lando Norris.

Following the team’s instructions before the restart, which had advised him to keep the group behind him as compact as possible, Sainz began to do what had been suggested, allowing the British McLaren driver to get closer to the leading duo. In fact, observing the times, you can see how the Ferrarista goes from a 39.8 during the twenty-seventh pass to 41.2 in the following round, without errors, and then returns to the low 40s. This rapprochement proved useful for two reasons: on the one hand, it meant that Russell was no longer alone, thus limiting his room for manoeuvre, given that at that point he would still have had to keep an eye on Norris who was now behind him. Furthermore, this approach allowed the tires to be managed more calmly in a key phase of their life, allowing us to arrive at the last phase of the race with fresher tyres.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A decision that proved to be fundamental in the economy of the race, because at that stage the Briton from the Woking team was not trying to mend the gap that had been created, given that there was no real need to push excessively on the accelerator.

On the one hand because the gap from the leading duo was not insurmountable, given the relatively slow pace imposed on the race, on the other because Norris could still have a small – but precious – advantage over Lewis Hamilton, who had taken a extra lap to overtake Verstappen. With almost forty laps still to go until the checkered flag, it was a waiting phase for the McLaren standard-bearer. Without that forced rapprochement imposed by Sainz, Russell could have freely continued to put pressure on the Ferrari driver, perhaps returning the race to the two stops, the main concern of the Cavallino strategists.

The DRS given to Norris at the end

The entry of the Virtual Safety Car due to the technical problem suffered by Esteban Ocon changed the scenarios again, pushing Mercedes towards what was their best alternative to try to win the Grand Prix, i.e. stopping to fit the second set of medium tires with to go on the attack at the end. A sensible choice, because it was now understood that to carry out the decisive overtaking it was necessary either to have a vertical collapse of the tyres, as happened in the case of the Haas, or to have a significant delta.

Taking advantage of the reduced time of the stop under VSC, upon returning to the track Russell found himself approximately twenty-two seconds behind Sainz, with the clear objective of exploiting the seventeen remaining laps to turn the tide of the race. On several occasions, the Briton asked for a “target laptime”, a reference lap time calculated by Mercedes engineers that would allow him to rejoin the leading duo but without destroying the tyres, so that they were in good condition when he should have attempted the decisive overtaking.

At the start of the stint, the Briton maintained the 36.6 and a half indicated by the team, starting his comeback, while behind him Lewis Hamilton, who was also five seconds behind his teammate, was able to push freely, getting closer when the Mercedes pair came to attack Charles Leclerc.

On the occasion of the release of the Virtual Safety Car, Ferrari had in fact evaluated the possibility of bringing the Monegasque back to replace the tyres, suggesting following the opposite strategy to that of Hamilton. However, with the double pit stop of the Stella it was then decided to stay on track, with the hope that Leclerc could somehow slow down their comeback.

The comparison between the 59th and 60th laps: you can see how Sainz waited for Norris to give him the DRS Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Russell rejoined the group less than five laps from the checkered flag and, at that moment, Sainz slowed down slightly to provide the mobile wing to Norris, who would have had an extra weapon to defend himself on the sprints. A tactic wisely re-proposed even after the unsuccessful attack attempt by the British driver from Stella on his compatriot during the fifty-ninth lap, when, due to the duel, the McLaren driver had accumulated over a second of gap from the top. At the beginning of the sixtieth lap, the Ferrari driver slowed down significantly in the first chicane compared to the previous laps, giving Norris the opportunity to pass to the detection point with a useful gap to then be able to reactivate the mobile wing.

Undoubtedly this is not a ploy never seen in the past, there are several drivers who over the years have exploited this approach to take advantage and defend themselves, but what is to be appreciated in this case is above all the clarity shown by the Spaniard in a very delicate phase of the race, without making mistakes.