Barcelona has long been considered the exam track, the litmus test to understand the values ​​on the field and the qualities of the single-seaters on the grid, thanks to its characteristics which make it one of the most challenging circuits in the world championship. For this reason, even if the calendar has changed over the years, as has the layout of the track, the Spanish stage was one of the most awaited this year, to find answers to the many doubts about what the value of the grid was.

Some questions have been answered, while for others we will have to continue to wait for future Grands Prix, also because this season is demonstrating how things can change in the space of a few races. However, there is one team from which something more was expected, namely Ferrari. On the one hand, it is true that the Catalan track did not best match the characteristics of the SF-24, which in high-speed corners had already shown in other world championship events to have something less than both the Red Bull, the reference absolute, than at McLaren.

On the other hand, however, there were also elements that penalized the weekend beyond the Red Team’s expectations, starting with the return of bouncing, as admitted by Carlos Sainz on Saturday at the end of qualifying. An aspect that negatively impacted the value of the SF-24 not only in very fast corners, but also in other secondary aspects, in what ultimately proved to be a sort of compromise that didn’t pay off.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Ferrari

The return of bouncing

Looking back over the season, Ferrari had never really presented this phenomenon, not even in Saudi Arabia, an event which instead put Mercedes in crisis by revealing old problems. Due to its aerodynamic and mechanical characteristics, Barcelona is one of the most challenging tracks in the world championship, where bouncing can be more acute. The Cavallino’s hope is that it is an isolated episode, linked to the peculiarities of the track and setup errors in the way the car was set up, with the aim of finding load from the bottom.

Austria already presents itself as a different test, on paper more suitable for the Red, while a more truthful examination could be the Silverstone stage, although the British circuit has fewer very high-speed support curves compared to Barcelona. However, leaving the focus on the events of the Iberian stage, this problem had a rather clear and marked specific weight.

The fact of having to limit bouncing also had negative effects on secondary aspects, especially in terms of setup, having to sacrifice other elements to compensate for the problems. To manage rebounds in high-speed corners, the consequence is that it also becomes necessary to intervene on a mechanical level, in order to find a more rigid set-up that keeps the car “steady” when traveling. From this point of view, the aerodynamic and mechanical aspects of the single-seater must work together, almost depending on each other.

But when you are forced to find a compromise setup, which can be effective in fast corners by helping to limit bouncing, the opposite problem also emerges. This is still a compromise, which will consequently penalize other parts of the route. The SF-24 has always had a fluctuating behavior in medium-low speed corners, especially in the longer ones where you have to work a lot on the front and good stability is needed. The problem had already arisen in China, for example, but not in other races with drier slow corners.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

An unstable car of compromise

In the second sector of Barcelona, ​​Ferrari also paid for those compromise choices, with a car that on several occasions proved not only rigid, but also very unstable. Charles Leclerc’s mistake in turn five during qualifying also partly derives from this general instability that could be observed in various sections of the track, not only very fast, with the drivers having to work a lot on the steering wheel, but also in those at medium-low speeds where a softer set-up can help.

Although in general the Monegasque struggled at the beginning, so much so that he switched to a setup more similar to that of Sainz, this instability also had a negative impact on one of the strong points of the Monegasque’s style, braking. An element that had repercussions not so much on the act of braking itself, but rather on the possibility of bringing speed into insertion, so much so that it led the team to review the definition of the deceleration points in a more conservative manner.

In fact, these two elements, i.e. bouncing and general instability, represented two linked factors, which ended up penalizing not only the general performance of the car, but also the confidence of those in the cockpit in several areas of the vehicle. track.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The management factor on the track

However, beyond the purely technical considerations, on the strategic level something did not work as hoped, although, even in this case, the two aspects have some points of connection. The episode in the first part of the race of the exchange of positions between the two Ferraristi generated several controversies, but also had a double impact on the race. On a chronometric level, this did not represent a significant waste of time, as Frederic Vasseur rightly pointed out in interviews. However, it weighed more on the track position issue and tactical choices between the two drivers.

Even if Leclerc had been in front, realistically Ferrari would have adopted a similar strategy given the effectiveness of the undercut, among other things choosing the ideal moment knowing that Mercedes would still have to react for Russell. At that point the discussion would have moved on to the second stint. By carrying out a fuel corrected estimate, i.e. with correction of the fuel values ​​given the difference in the moment of the stop, between Leclerc’s pace on the average and that of Hamilton, in reality the difference is minimal, underlining rather the goodness of the driver’s pace Mercedes English. Furthermore, it must be kept in mind that in the first part of the stint the seven-time world champion had to fight with Sainz, while in the central part he remained behind Russell: when he was able to lap in free air, his times dropped , demonstrating that there was some margin.

Extending the stint to get benefits in terms of tire makes sense, but there is a limit to which extending too much does not allow you to recover the accumulated gap. To give a reference, Leclerc’s gap at the time of Hamilton’s second stop was greater than the first: add to this the fact that, if in the first stint the tire offset was eight laps, in the second stint it was halved, with a mistake similar to the one made by McLaren towards Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton’s last stint is difficult to take as a reference because, when he returned in front of Russell, the garage advised him to be cautious in his approach, so much so that very pronounced lifts can be seen in the fast corners, especially at the end, when the chance of arriving on the podium became more and more concrete. The choice with Sainz to switch to hard, however, has two reasons: partly the pace, which even fuel corrected on average is slower than that of his teammate, but also the need for Ferrari to cover Russell’s strategy , in order to diversify the racing tactics and have a driver who could cover the rivals.

Although Leclerc had a good average pace, it cannot be ruled out that, had he been the driver forced to stop early in the first stint, that role would have fallen to the Monegasque. It is no mystery, in fact, that Ferrari actually also offered Leclerc the hard for the final stint, before finally switching to the soft.

Three elements, namely bouncing, instability and strategic/track decisions, which in some way put the Red team in difficulty, linking together.