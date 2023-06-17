Following the problems that emerged in Bahrain during the first round of the season, Ferrari had decided to replace the engine on both of its single-seaters on the following weekend, that of Saudi Arabia, while on customer cars they switched to the second unit in Australia, the third race of the championship. A substitution that the Cavallino team had explained as a “precautionary” choice following the data that emerged in Sakhir.

Having reached the eighth round of the world championship in Canada, the engineers decided to mount the third unit available for this championship on both the two SF-23s, moreover on a track well known for its requests at an engine level, among the most commitments of the entire calendar. The two units were fitted to their respective cars before the start of FP1, which was interrupted almost immediately due to a breakdown on Pierre Gasly’s Alpine and a problem with the track’s CCTV system. To make up for lost time, the second free practice session will be extended by thirty minutes.

Similarly, the third thermal unit was also fitted to the cars of Yuki Tsunoda and Alex Albon, who had replaced the engine for the last time at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

It is important to bear in mind that, following the last world council held on 25 April, the F1 Commission and the International Federation have decided to increase the number of units available to each driver during this season, rising from three to four.

On Tsunoda and Albon’s machines we went beyond the simple replacement of the internal combustion engine, also mounting a new turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K: for all elements it is the third unit out of the four available. On the two Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, however, only the exhaust system was replaced, while the other components were not touched.