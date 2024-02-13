Ferrari has officially shown the SF-24, a single-seater that will take part in the 2024 season of the Formula 1 World Championship.

A presentation which took place via the internet, keeping a very low profile compared to other events seen in the past, such as the one last year in which the single-seater was run directly at Fiorano, to the delight of the fans and professionals.

For the umpteenth time the Prancing Horse tries to raise its head and fight for the titles with the confirmed Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, managed by Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur, in their second season in Maranello.

To discover all the secrets of the car created by Enrico Cardile (Chassis Manager), Enrico Gualtieri (Power Unit Manager) and the men in Red, we refer you to the analysis video of our Giorgio Piola and Franco Nugnes, while below you can find all the information on the technical sheet.

FERRARI SF-24 – TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Chassis: in carbon fiber honeycomb composite material with halo protection for the passenger compartment. Bodywork and seat: in carbon fiber

Exchange: Ferrari longitudinal 8-speed plus rear

Rear differential: hydraulically controlled

Brakes: Brembo self-ventilating carbon discs (front and rear) and electronic control system on the rear brakes.

Suspensions: front with strut (push-rod scheme), rear with tie rod (pull-rod).

Weight: total with water, oil and pilot 798 kg

Wheels: 18″ front and rear

Power unit

First name: 066/12

Displacement: 1600 cc

Laps: max 15,000

Supercharging: Single turbo

Scope gas: 100kg/hr max

Configuration: V6 90°

Cylinders: 6

Bore: 80 mm

Race: 53 mm

Valves: 4 per cylinder

Injection: Direct, max 500 bar

ERS system

Configuration: Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators

Battery pack: Lithium ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg

Battery energy: 4 MJ

MGU-K Power: 120 kW

MGU-K max rpm: 50,000

MGU-H max rpm: 125,000