Let the dancing begin. The first, real dance of the Ferrari SF-24, i.e. the kilometers allowed by the sporting regulations for those who do the filming day, began this morning, with the new Rossa which, after having warmed up the 066/12 engine, put its wheels on the track Fiorano.

The SF-24 entered the track at 9.13am with Carlos Sainz at the wheel. It is clear that even today Ferrari will follow the order already used yesterday for the Shakedown, with the Madrid native taking it on track first, and then handing over the wheel in the afternoon to Charles Leclerc.

Sainz immediately completed a 2-lap run. The first, the one leaving the Fiorano garage, with the car used for filming for the filming day. The second lap, however, was done alone, without a car in front.

The first run served to check that all systems were in order, although the SF-24 completed the first 15 kilometers yesterday without apparent problems.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Sainz, as happened yesterday, entered the track with demo tires made by Pirelli. The sporting regulations require that those types of tires be used for Shakedown and filming days so as not to give any advantage to the teams that take advantage of the 200 kilometers foreseen.

In this regard, we remind you that from this year the kilometers granted for each filming day are 200, therefore double compared to last year. Each team has a maximum of 2 filming days per year to exploit, therefore 400 kilometers in total.

Yesterday, after the presentation at midday, the SF-24 did its first laps on the track with Carlos Sainz at the wheel. Perhaps a recognition after knowing that from 2025 his place will be taken by Lewis Hamilton. In the afternoon, however, it was Charles Leclerc's turn who was thus able to get in touch with the new single-seater, already judging it to be a step forward compared to the SF-23 and less difficult to drive.

See also Formula 1: What does Logan Sargeant need to get his FIA Superlicence? Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



1 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



2 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



3 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



4 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



5 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



6 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



7 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



8 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



9 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



10 – 11 Photo by: Davide Cavazza Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24



11 – 11 See also From the Milan derby to the Athens derby: Rino Gattuso towards Olympiacos… Photo by: Davide Cavazza