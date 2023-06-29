Ferrari has also had its nose redone. The Cavallino aerodynamicists headed by Diego Tondi, in addition to having revised the design of the front wing in all its elements, giving a clean break with the previous concepts, getting closer to the orientations chosen by Red Bull for the RB19, have changed the muzzle vanity panel.

On the SF-23, in fact, the tip of the nose has changed: up to Canada it reached flush with the second profile of the front wing, while now there is a small lip before the nose rests on the flap.

Even though the deformable part, which would have required a new crash test for homologation, has not been changed, one can note the attempt to reduce the red’s forward resistance in pursuit of higher top speeds along the straights.

The Scuderia therefore demonstrates how the Evo is a profoundly revised single-seater compared to the model that started the disappointing 2023 season: the red is changing its appearance in every detail and the limits of the intervention are dictated only by the budget cap: the feeling is that the coaches directed by Enrico Cardile have found the key to begin the recovery following a start to the championship not in line with the expectations of the team and the fans.

The Austrian GP will be a very important testing ground for giving precise answers to the ambitions of the riders and fans…