At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix, the full part of the Ferrari glass is the four points gained over Mercedes in the Constructors’ classification. The Suzuka weekend ended without cups or champagne, but for the team and the drivers there is the awareness of having done everything that the SF-23 can allow today on a circuit like Suzuka.

The challenge won, as far as possible, is to have concluded a race feared (by all) in terms of tire degradation, a nightmare for the Scuderia since the beginning of the season. A week after the victory in Singapore, a fourth and a sixth place are certainly no cause for celebration, but achieving more was realistically impossible, McLaren’s skills on circuits with fast corners were well known, as were Ferrari’s difficulties.

In the end the only regret, that is the position lost by Carlos Sainz to Lewis Hamilton, was paradoxically due to a more conservative strategy choice than necessary. Before the second and final stop Sainz, fifth and author of a good start which guaranteed him the possibility of taking Leclerc behind him, had managed the presence of Lewis Hamilton behind him without major problems, but when the Mercedes returned to the pits (lap 34) Carlos decided not to cover the undercut attempt and remained on track for another four laps.

Hamilton obviously overtook Sainz, who however hoped to have a ‘plus’ of tire in the final laps, an advantage which however was not enough to allow Carlos to recover the position. “I tried to lengthen my stint to have better tires at the end – explained Sainz – and I pushed as hard as I could to close the gap with Mercedes. Unfortunately today the race was a couple of laps too short for me.”

After the race Frederic Vasseur however defended his driver’s choice. “We tried to do something different to differentiate our strategy from our opponents – he explained – the objective was to have more performance in the final laps. Compared to the beginning of the season, tire management was undoubtedly better, I think we made the most of it today, managing to recover another four points from Mercedes. On a circuit that we knew would be difficult for our car we always had the situation under control, the values ​​in the field with Mercedes and McLaren are very close and from track to track the ranking can change, as we saw in Singapore. Obviously a fourth and a sixth place cannot make us happy, but the ground gained in Suzuka over our direct rivals will help us maintain maximum concentration and prepare to give our all in the next races too.”

Obviously there is no scenario to be able to show off big smiles, but Leclerc (like Vasseur) also has reasons to be able to face the long flight that will take him back to Europe from Japan without anything to complain about. “I can’t say I’m too happy with a fourth place – commented Charles – but I think that today we brought home the maximum possible, since the McLarens were very strong and we didn’t have enough pace to fight on equal terms with them” .

Leclerc confirmed himself ahead of Sainz, regaining the confidence that clearly emerged in overtaking Russell, the only one among the ‘big names’ to focus on a one-stop strategy. “It was a fun battle – admitted Charles – he was good at managing the tires and overtaking him wasn’t easy, I arrived at Turn 1 and took advantage of a gap on the outside and managed to complete the manoeuvre”.

The positive aspect highlighted by both drivers is the understanding of the single-seater, i.e. the ability to extract the most from the car. The limitations of the project remain, but this has been known for some time. The comparison with Mercedes, however, is very open, with six races to go, Ferrari can realistically aim for second position in the Constructors’ standings, and although it is a secondary goal, after the first races of the season it would have been seen as a mirage.