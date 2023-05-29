Monte Carlo had to bring oxygen, useful for breathing while waiting for better times. Instead, at the end of the weekend in the Principality at Ferrari, they find themselves faced with new questions. It being understood that a large part of the problems afflicting the Scuderia is the lack of performance of the SF-23, at the end of the Monaco weekend there are also other critical issues to take into account.

There is no doubt about the veracity of one of the laws of the paddock (“when the single-seater goes well, everyone in the team gets better, including the cooks”), but if at the end of the Monegasque away the spoils consist of a sixth and an eighth place, something besides the car didn’t work.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Monaco said that Red Bull and Aston Martin are currently unattainable for Ferrari even on a highly loaded circuit, and this aspect canceled the (high) ambitions that the Scuderia had on the eve of the weekend.

A verdict to which a FP3 session contributed in which the direction on the setup front was not the best, a driver-track communication management problem which led to the relegation of Leclerc from third to sixth position on the starting grid, and a very conservative race management that made it a wrong bet.

In the first part of the race Sainz and Leclerc maintained their respective positions, fourth and sixth. “I think the first stint went quite well – commented Frederic Vasseur – we got stuck behind Ocon, and Carlos tried, even a little too much, to pass Esteban. But I think our pace was good at this stage.”

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Ferrari’s plan was to lengthen the first stint as much as possible (both drivers started on the hard tyres) but Hamilton’s stop (lap 31) forced Sainz to change tires two laps later. Carlos complained over the radio about this early call, but the strategists’ decision was correct. “It was the right call – Vasseur reiterated – we had to cover Hamilton to avoid losing a position, you can’t afford that in Monaco. Without Lewis obviously we would have extended the stint, but Lewis was there”.

The fear of suffering an undercut was also the reason for Leclerc’s pit call on lap 44. Charles gradually lost performance, and with Gasly in his slipstream there was the risk that a call from Alpine could lead to the loss of position . Here, however, the weather forecast comes into play, i.e. the expected rain that arrived ten laps after the Leclerc stop. If Charles had waited (he was in third position at the time) he would have had the chance to aim for the lowest step of the podium.

“We didn’t expect rain of the intensity we saw – revealed Vasseur – we bet on the possibility that there was little water on the track, and that it would have dried quickly afterwards”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 in battle with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The rain arrived however, and while Hamilton, Russell and Gasly stopped on lap 54, Ferrari waited for one more lap. On that lap Sainz made a mistake that cost him ten seconds and two positions, which he lost to Leclerc and Gasly, while the two Mercedes managed the undercut.

“We made a bet – admitted Vasseur – in hindsight it’s easy to understand what would have worked best, but I don’t regret it, even before the start of the race we knew that we had to dare to try and aim for the podium”.

The weekend’s result saw Ferrari take fifth place in terms of points, also preceded by Mercedes and Alpine. A verdict that charges the “Barcelona” exam with responsibility, a weekend in which the eagerly awaited innovations on the SF-23 will be seen on the track.

It will be a very important step in the economy of the Scuderia’s season, the risk is not only that of continuing to lose points against direct opponents, but also that of losing motivation. And it is a risk that Ferrari cannot afford.