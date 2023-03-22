The Ferrari of early 2023 is a real enigma. Performance growth since 2022 has been minimal, too small to think of a team unable to improve the performance of the F1-75, net of the changes to the regulation. The current picture also clashes with the optimistic declarations of the various exponents, starting with Mattia Binotto, who in the autumn spoke of a 2023 project that “was born well”. Positivity hasn’t changed under the new management, with Vasseur talking about global goals and CEO Vigna celebrating the speed qualities of the SF-23. No one could have predicted what levels Red Bull would reach, but the lack of caution used in the statements can only be justified by the awareness of having a car much faster than its ancestor. The results instead show an SF-23 in line if not worse than the F1-75, clearly expressing performances well below what was seen in the simulations. The same words of Vasseur, who continues to speak of “unexpressed potential”, although perhaps insufficient to reach Red Bull, invite us to reflect on what prevents Ferrari from expressing the good things seen on the simulator and in the tunnel.

Correlation chapter

In cases of discrepancy between simulations and track performance, the first thought that immediately comes to mind is that of a lack of correlation between the track and design tools. The hypothesis is that of aerodynamic correlation problems, with the real flows deviating from the behavior predicted in the CFD, a situation however denied by Vasseur. There is no guarantee that the Team Principal told the truth and that instead he did not want to protect the Scuderia’s image, but the suspicion of the lack of aerodynamic correlation still presents some inconsistencies. If that were the case, between Jeddah and Bahrain Ferrari would not have missed an opportunity to perform those tests that are essential to re-establish the correlation, carried out frequently on the 2020 SF1000: constant speed tests, flow viz paint, aerodynamic rakes and flashy height sensors. However, none of this was seen in free practice for the first two Grands Prix of the season. The Cavallino, on the other hand, carried out other types of tests, exploring and investigating every possible facet of the available set-up map. If indeed there was a correlation problem, it could instead be of a mechanical nature.

Another clue comes from the well-known words of Vigna during the presentation, which celebrated the “Fastest Ferrari ever”. The CEO was not necessarily referring to the absolute competitiveness of the SF-23, but simply to its speed on the straight, evidently supported by the reports of the engineers and simulations. To be efficient, a single-seater needs to generate a lot of downforce, an objective that can be achieved by turning at minimum ground clearance. In Bahrain, Ferrari also raced with the low-downforce wing, carrying out tests on the new wing which, however, was not expected to make its debut before Jeddah. It was thought that the decision to race at the Sakhir with an unloaded rear wing was due to understeer reasons. The suspicion now, however, is that the SF-23 was designed to run extremely low and generate so much load from the bottom that it is possible to resort to more unloaded wings. That would explain why Ferrari showed up in Bahrain without an option for a more heavily loaded wing package.

Vasseur talks about trim

Frederic Vasseur continues to talk about so much untapped potential and on the eve of Saudi Arabia he indicated the trim as the cause of the SF-23’s problems, even before the aerodynamics. The set-up problems, however, don’t seem to be so much about balancing, moreover that Leclerc and Sainz in Jeddah were fairly satisfied with the car’s neutrality, but more about height from the ground. The impression is that Ferrari for some reason cannot descend to the minimum heights at which it was designed to work, generating much less load than expected. The SF-23 in Jeddah in fact ran with an even more heavily loaded wing than the slower Bahrain track. Furthermore, the declarations of a potential visible from the simulations but unexpressed on the track recall the same as the Mercedes top management when in 2022 porpoising prevented the W13 from approaching the ground.

Porpoising itself isn’t necessarily a problem, so much so that on the F1-75 it was manageable. Despite the rule changes, aerodynamic bounce can still occur if the team decides to go looking for it, with extreme low set-ups to generate maximum downforce. The fact that during the tests in Bahrain on some occasions the SF-23 was seen bouncing, suggests that the Ferrari 2023 was born with a set-up map designed to allow it to descend to limit heights, such as to trigger porpoising. However, the risk is that, for some unforeseen and hypothetically reliability reason, the same rebounds that can be managed on the F1-75 are no longer acceptable on the new Ferrari. The Cavallino also brought the prototype of a new fund to Jeddah, tested only on Fridays, with minimal and easily implementable modifications. The new specification features the raised outer edge at the rear, another clue that fuels suspicions of a Ferrari that is trying to reduce sensitivity to porpoising.

SF-23 out the window

The various clues seem to converge towards a Ferrari forced to turn higher than desired and which for this reason generates less downforce than the simulations say it could be achieved. The SF-23 thus enters a vicious circle, as it works with different load levels from the parameters on which the design has been set. The lack of vertical thrust prevents the correct amount of energy from being transferred to the tyres, which do not warm up sending the car out of the operating window. A problem accentuated in the race, when the slower pace makes it difficult to send the tires within the temperature window and which is exacerbated on a hard compound, notoriously the one with the least grip. The one on heights from the ground is a hypothesis like many that can be formulated at the moment, all equally valid until new elements emerge. The lack of performance of the SF-23 compared to the forecasts is terribly evident, but at the same time the many inconsistencies make it impossible to find a certain explanation for the current picture, which remains a real mystery.