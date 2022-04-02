Ferrari leads both the F1 world championship standings after a very brilliant start to the season: one victory, two second places and a third. The red has always been on the podium, both in Bahrain and in Saudi Arabia.

The F1-75 with its bellies carved into the upper part attracted the attention of observers, demonstrating that the group of technicians coordinated by Enrico Cardile was able to make a change with the new regulations that led to the introduction of ground-effect single-seaters. , erasing two dark years in the history of the Cavallino.

Carlos Sainz Jr, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Part of the credit for the recovery must be attributed to Enrico Gualtieri’s engineers: the power unit signed 066/7 represents an important step forward that allowed the Racing Department to close the power gap with Mercedes and Honda.

We must recognize the courage of Mattia Binotto who bet on Wolf Zimmermann’s “Superfast” project: the internal combustion engine designed by the German designer represents a clean break with last year’s unit. There is a new fuel system that allows the combustion chamber to ensure a bursting phase with very rapid ignition times.

The 066/7 also gave wings to Ferrari’s customer teams, namely Haas and Alfa Romeo, who had the opportunity to collect very important points right away. Combustion has been improved thanks to turbulent motions that positively influence the flame propagation speed, giving more homogeneity to the air-petrol mixture and to the bursting phase.

The Scuderia’s engine showed great acceleration qualities out of the corners, enhancing the excellent traction of the F1-75, while not giving up the maximum power values. Observers wonder how it is possible that the Ferrari power unit is efficient both below and above: there is not only one answer, but one of the innovative aspects concerns the intake system: inside the box there are ducts with variable geometry quite long and if you look upstream of the plenum you can see a sort of… carbon “snake” that appeared for the first time on 066/7.

Ferrari F1-75: detail of the power unit 066/7 leather
Photo by: Uncredited

These are composite pipes that are not part of the approved engine and that can be modified both in design and in length, to “tune” the 6-cylinder according to the characteristics of the track where the Ferrari is racing. It should not be surprising, therefore, the readiness of the Cavallino unit which will have an adaptability to the various circuits of the world championship.

Before closing one last important note: several press outlets have indicated that the 066/7 is an engine converted to the separation of turbo from compressor, following a concept launched by Mercedes in 2014 and taken up over time first by Honda and now also by Renault. That’s not true, Ferrari architecture has remained classic. Even if the choices adopted are innovative …