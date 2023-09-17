“Ferrari drove the perfect race”. The title of the weekend in Singapore goes directly to Carlos Sainz, a perfect synthesis of what we have seen since Friday. At Red Bull’s first major failure, no one among Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren was unprepared. The result is a Grand Prix played on the edge of detail both in qualifying and in the race, which rekindles the passion for the sport in one of its most monochrome seasons.

The starting base

In Singapore it’s as if the world championship was decided in a race. The stakes are high, supported by the general awareness that Red Bull will soon return to sound the charge, almost certainly extinguishing any other chance of victory. The absence of the world champions is dictated by a mix of factors, from the conformation of the track to the team’s errors in preparing the car. Whether this is a clue to the consequences of double technical directive entered into force in Singapore it is too early to say. Suzuka, a less atypical and decidedly more aerodynamic track, will provide clearer answers.

With the Red Bulls out of the game, Ferrari still has to deal with the aggressive Mercedes and McLaren. From him the Cavallino can count on a good starting base in the car-track combination. The short 90° turns of the Asian citizen alleviate the chronic stability problems when traveling on the Red. “There are no long curves, they are more angular, where our car suffers less”, Sainz reflected already on Thursday, revealing a timid optimism.

For years now, Maranello cars have shown a common affinity with city circuits. From the SF15-T to the SF90 passing through the SF70H, the latest Reds were united by excellent traction, good performance of the hybrid part and effective rear suspension mechanics, traits that are found in the ground effect Ferraris of the last two years. The recurring good performances between Monaco and Singapore, not always translated into results, pay off the image of a tradition, a design philosophy that transcends regulations and which promptly proposes similar characteristics. Right or wrong, it’s up to the results to judge it.

The traditional good traction of Ferraris is emphasized by the characteristics of this year’s Rossa, which is more understeering than its progenitors. The behavior became even more accentuated upon returning from the summer break, when after Zandvoort the team made a leap in understanding the car, correcting its settings. Leclerc is still struggling to digest the change, while his partner appears revitalized. There is also this behind the victory in Singapore: a Sainz in better shape since Friday which offers more references to the team to progress in preparation. “Two pilots with a spirit of emulation”, Vasseur defines them.

Promoted setup

Ferrari arrives in Singapore with an excellent starting base, but insufficient on its own to put itself ahead of its rivals. Unlike what happened in Monaco, the city closest in terms of characteristics to the Asian one, this time the Cavallino does not make the wrong set-up, guaranteeing the drivers load, predictability, balance and above all confidence in the machine. Then in Singapore one of the great Achilles’ heels of the SF-23 turns out to be a winning weapon. The speed of the Red in getting the tires up to temperature has often compromised tire management in the race, but in the Asian citizen the preparation for the qualifying lap is king. The lowest pressures prescribed by Pirelli slow down the temperature build-up, rewarding the most effective in this area, such as Ferrari itself. The last string in Sainz’s bow is his speed on the straight: in Singapore he achieved 6 km/h over the Mercedes in qualifying. The Asian toboggan limits the benefits, with just 50% of the time at wide open throttle, but when you win a race for a pole position won by 72 thousandths, every detail makes the difference.

Concrete strategy

If the preparation work carried out by Ferrari is impeccable, so is the strategy of the pit wall, starting from the decision to mount the soft tires to Leclerc at the start. The choice allows the Monegasque to gain position on Russell, then helping his teammate to create a buffer ahead of the break. It is precisely those accumulated seconds that allow Sainz to keep the lead after the tire change, avoiding him losing time and positions in the pits due to traffic in the pit lane, as happens to Leclerc himself.

A second part of the race opens where Russell’s Mercedes is the most dangerous opponent: the wrong concept of the W14, created to work too high above the ground, paradoxically proves to be an advantage on a track whose bumps force everyone to turn more tall. A new neutralization leads Ferrari to falter, undecided whether to change tires or not. Since Saturday Russell flaunted the extra medium tyre available to Mercedes, putting pressure on the Cavallino wall, with the hope of inducing him to make an extra stop.

Ferrari chooses to continue, while Mercedes, aware of not being able to get the better of Sainz on the track with the same tyres, opts for the opposite strategy. The strategic aggressiveness is not surprising, normal when there is a victory at stake with very little championship logic. “It’s our only chance, I’m not going to sit here like a grandmother.”, shouted Verstappen at Silverstone in 2020 behind the two Mercedes. The approach returns three years later, with Mercedes this time in the role of chaser.

One more strategist

At that Leclerc has no alternative but to stay out, so as not to find himself behind the two Mercedes with the same tyre. His presence also forces Russell into an extra overtake, costing him two seconds and an extra lap before catching the leading duo, adding more stress to his tyres. Once behind Sainz and Norris, the Mercedes duo desperately searches for every opening, staging a modern transposition of the challenge Mansell-Senna in Monaco ’92. In Singapore, however, although prohibitive, it is still possible to exceed. This subtle difference is enough to make even the most strategic races exciting, those based on tire management and stopping times, which can ultimately have their resolution on the track.

At that point the Spaniard deliberately chooses to slow down, offering Norris wake and DRS to protect himself from his pursuers. Some would define it as a courageous move, but also a calculating one, born of the awareness of being able to leverage one of the fastest cars in a straight line, against a particularly slow McLaren. With machines reversed, the outcome could have been different, a scenario destined however to remain in the field of hypotheses. Reality instead returns Carlos Sainz’s victory, one of the most beautiful in the recent history of the Cavallino.

Works in progress

Although favored by a friendly track and Red Bull’s setback, the success in Singapore tells of a Ferrari that has grown during the year. The great leap forward made in recent months by McLaren and Mercedes has been talked about several times, requiring the Cavallino to make an equally important effort not to fall back together with Aston Martin, which was Red Bull’s main rival in Monaco. The SF-23 grows a lot not only with updates, but above all in terms of understanding and assets. “With development at some point you reach a limit and an update can make a tenth or two of a difference. With the setup you can earn much more”the line indicated by Vasseur during the year.

The next leap forward aimed by Ferrari lies in stability on longer bends and in the exploitation of high load packages. Important answers will arrive at Suzuka, scheduled for seven days. Having evidence of new progress would be equivalent to a concrete possibility of worrying Mercedes in second place among manufacturers, but not only that. It would signal progress in understanding the car and the physics of ground effect, essential conditions for anyone hoping to break Red Bull’s dominance by 2026.