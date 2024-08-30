The Ferrari seen on the track in the first two free practice sessions held in Monza can be in the game. The weekend is still long, but the start is one of those that does not preclude any objective. In Maranello they have focused a lot on the home race, the low-load configuration mounted on the two SF-24 is not a mix of aerodynamic adjustments, but a much more accurate job that required time and also an investment in the budget cap. A choice that demonstrates the desire to make a good impression in front of the ‘red’ people, but also to want to concretize a result after a difficult period.

The first two free practice sessions confirmed that Sainz and Leclerc will be able to compete. There will be work to do and a track to interpret in perspective, but there were no clear verdicts (negative) as in other weekends.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

On the fastest lap, Sainz’s third time (as well as Leclerc’s fifth) are one tenth from Lewis Hamilton’s reference time, and the difference in pace between the two Ferrari drivers’ long runs compared to the McLarens is also one tenth. Thin margins, which give us hope.

“Overall it was quite a positive day,” Leclerc commented. “Our performance is good, the car was enjoyable to drive and the updates we made to the car are working as expected. What we need to focus on is the balance of the car, because there is still some room for improvement in that area.” Charles struggled with the steering of the car especially in FP1, then in the afternoon session the situation improved even if it is still not ideal.

Sainz had anticipated it yesterday, the new kerbs in Monza are not bad news for Ferrari. And so it seemed. “The Monza track has changed a lot,” Carlos reiterated, “with very different kerbs and a new asphalt. For this reason, the pitfalls and limits of the car are quite different compared to previous years and we had to adapt to a new scenario in terms of setup and understanding of tyre degradation.” Tyre management will probably be the decisive game in view of the fifty-three laps scheduled for Sunday.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I think the new asphalt will make the race complicated for everyone,” Leclerc added. “Tyre management will be crucial and the scenario is not yet completely clear. But we are closer to our opponents, not like Zandvoort, we will have to fight but I think we will be in the game.”

The ‘tyres’ game will be crucial. From what we saw in the long-runs completed in the FP2 session, when the feared graining phenomenon appears the drop in performance is sudden, so it will be crucial to prepare the race with a flexible strategy open to various scenarios.

At Zandvoort, Ferrari was ready, making the most of Leclerc’s third position. At Monza, the technical package could allow for more, provided everything is done to the best of its ability, because the margins with Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren are really slim.