Ferrari in Monte Carlo plays the… joker: the SF-23, awaiting the package of aerodynamic updates that will make its debut next week in Barcelona for the Spanish GP, tries to make its characteristics count on the Principality track which should enhance the qualities of the red, diminishing its defects (tire degradation and ineffective aerodynamic balancing).

Fred Vasseur believes in it and loads the team: “Together with Charles and Carlos we prepared the weekend down to the smallest detail to take advantage of every opportunity that the track, particularly treacherous, could offer”.

The Principality’s toboggan requires the maximum aerodynamic load and aerodynamic efficiency becomes a less decisive element in performance along city streets: here is the front wing of the red seen in the Monte Carlo pit lane. The mechanics have just finished assembling the nolder on the last profile in search of maximum incidence.

In the image of George Piola the five supports of the adjustable profile can also be observed in detail: these are five flow deflectors which are positioned so as to direct the air towards the outside of the front wing, helping to feed the out wash effect which so little FIA technicians like it.

This solution, banned last year on the Mercedes W13 in the last part of the season, has become legal with the simple rewriting of the code of the standard. It is curious that the solution launched by the Brackley team has found no admirers except in Maranello.