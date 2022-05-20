Two Ferraris in front of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. He doesn’t count the gap of three tenths which is fictitious (the Dutchman found traffic in the final), but the improvement in the top speed of the red. The data are summarized for now, but the indication is clear enough to understand if the package of updates brought to the F1-75 has gone in the right direction. The gap with the RB18 seems to have been closed, so the approach to the speed trap was with Charles Leclerc 4 km / h faster than the RB18 at the end of the main straight.

Ferrari F1-75, technical detail of the new higher flow diverter at the beginning of the Venturi channels Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari has redesigned the bottom: the Cavallino team has revised the flow deviators that are placed at the entrance to the Venturi ducts in the outermost part. From the image of Giorgio Piola it certainly does not escape the fact that there is a much higher vertical bulkhead positioned slightly more inland with a clear function: that of preventing the trail of the front wheel from ending up in the last channel, dirtying the flows which, on the other hand, have the task to push the air outwards, moving away from the bottom those noxious turbulences that risk ruining the aerodynamic efficiency.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the bottom for Barcelona which maintains a single opening in front of the rear wheel Photo by: Giorgio Piola

On the red the sidewalk has changed on the trailing edge which does not show the slots we were used to: the blows were used to … partially unload the Venturi channels to prevent the F1-75 from suffering from too accentuated porpoising and forcing the Maranello technicians to lift the car off the ground with an inevitable loss of aerodynamic load. With the new configuration, Ferrari should travel lower.

The rear extractor was also modified, the result of the experiments carried out in the FP1 in Australia with a more streamlined keel in favor of a lower drag. At the rear there are two other significant changes: the external fins of the brake duct have been redesigned according to the changes that have been introduced in the bottom.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the high-load rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Not even the new medium-high load rear wing escapes attention: the main profile shows a much less accentuated spoon shape and the movable flap has a greater chord and a more pronounced incidence.