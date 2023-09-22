Ferrari has chosen Charles Leclerc to debut the new fund on the SF-23: it is an evolution that was designed before the summer break and which arrives ready for the Japanese GP.

The novelty is recognizable in two distinct parts: the Venturi channels have been redesigned with a greater protrusion from the bottom of the flow diverters which seem to be oriented towards the Red Bull style.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the new fund that debuted with Leclerc in FP1 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The biggest change, however, concerns the floor of the bottom: the flat trailing edge has practically disappeared from the middle of the car towards the rear axle because the Cavallino aerodynamicists have decided to raise the pavement to create another lung in the lower part, developing a different concept from what we have been used to until now. It could be an idea that somehow anticipates something in 2024.

Charles Leclerc with the new fund was three tenths slower than Carlos Sainz in the first Japanese free practice session: the solution will be entrusted to the Spaniard in the second round and only then will an evaluation be made whether to use the novelty in the rest of the weekend given that there There are two copies available.