The question is only one: will Ferrari use the new, more charged rear wing that was briefly seen on the third and final day of testing in Bahrain? The Cavallino technicians had mounted it on Saturday morning on the SF-23 driven by Charles Leclerc, but it was seen very little.

Ferrari SF-23: Flow viz paint on the most charged rear wing seen in Bahrain Photo by: George Piola

It had been smeared with flow vis, the paint useful for verifying the trend of the flows for the usual aerodynamic tests which are necessary when introducing a new part, but after only a couple of laps it was disassembled, because the DRS command did not worked properly and the mobile flap broke.

The Scuderia found itself with a problem that Red Bull carried with it for a while when it kicked off the RB18 lightening program last year: it’s nothing new, therefore, a sign that Maranello too is going to extremes. the concepts of aero-elasticity and follow Adrian Newey’s path of skin reduction to save weight.

Therefore, the Maranello engineers did not have the opportunity to evaluate the alternative to the medium-load rear wing, so even the last long runs took place with the profile that made its debut in the Canadian GP.

Ferrari SF-23: the most loaded wing (in yellow) superimposed on the medium-load one Photo by: George Piola

It is curious that the more loaded wing was supported by a mono-pylon which is usually chosen when one wants to reduce drag when fighting drag. The new solution, on the other hand, was recognized not only for the new support of the main profile (Ferrari for years preferred the two swan neck-shaped pylons), but also for a longer rope than the main element and for a light spoon shape more accentuated.

Ferrari SF-23: the most loaded rear wing compared with the most rounded mobile flap mounts Photo by: George Piola

Even the side bulkheads that support the mobile wing were more squared than the rounded ones of the lighter version.

According to rumors filtered by the Reparto Corse, it is not certain that the more loaded wing should be used in free practice for the Bahrain GP on Friday: the technicians would prefer to insist on the more unloaded version, after the data analyzes that were made upon return from Sakhir.

If the new adjustment of the rear suspension will make it possible to find the right grip at the rear, allowing the red to be slightly lowered with an increase in downforce, it is possible that the Cavallino engineers will insist on the medium-load aerodynamic configuration, otherwise they will opt for the wing which will lose something in the maximum speed, however finding the traction that was lacking in the driven sections.

Ferrari SF-23: the medium load rear wing with two support pylons Photo by: George Piola

The Gestione Sportiva are aware that the RB19 has an advantage over the SF-23, maybe not in a flying lap, but certainly in race pace: it will be important to estimate this gap to plan what will have to be the run-up to a very, very long world championship…