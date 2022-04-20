Imola is a medium-high aerodynamic load track that enhances the aerodynamic characteristics of a single-seater, but also knows how to highlight the mechanical qualities in the ups and downs that put a strain on the tires for the side loads that they have to endure in particular at Piratella, at Acque Minerali and at the Gresini curve (ex Variante Alta).

The most violent braking sections are those at Tamburello and at the first corner of the Rivazza downhill, where the Brembo system, developed exclusively for Ferrari, will be most stressed.

The Scuderia faces the banks of the Santerno with positive signals collected during the simulations and the expectation is to give a further demonstration of the competitiveness of the F1-75 that will bring few changes to the Enzo and Dino Ferrari, essentially designed to reduce the porpoising phenomenon. , that is to say the hopping on the straight at high speeds which causes sudden load losses that make the single-seaters more difficult to control.

Ferrari F1-75: the flaps of the brake duct can also be seen from the rear Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Imola also highlights the traction of an F1: a quality that can be observed at the exit of the Tosa and Acque Minerali (two uphill sections) and, above all, after the second corner of the Rivazza which leads to the fastest section in the long “Straight” that leads to the braking of the Tamburello.

Our Giorgio Piolainvited by the FIA ​​to Australia to take a lap inside the Ferrari garage, he had the opportunity to look at the F1-75 calmly, having the privilege of observing more carefully the details that are usually not easily photographed: here the snap of the small aerodynamic appendages that are part of the rear brake duct.

Ferrari F1-75, technical detail of the mini flaps of the rear brake duct Photo by: Giorgio Piola

It seemed that the 2022 regulation should limit the proliferation of flaps as in the front brake grip, but the aerodynamics directed by David Sanchez managed to introduce five ramps of profiles all different in shape, chord and curvature.

The secret of the red’s extraordinary traction cannot be ascribed only to this well-finished aerodynamic solution, because other factors also contribute to the result such as the quality of the differential, the design of the suspensions, the delivery of cumulative power between the internal combustion engine and the hybrid system, but there is no doubt that the contribution offered by the profiles of the brake duct contributes to generating the energy that is useful for bringing the tires up to temperature in the right window of use.

The image confirms how the F1-75 project had the time to develop the most advanced solutions in every aspect of the car, putting together a package that does not make a single detail of the car a winner, but performance is the result of a whole. well blended that takes advantage of all the possibilities granted by the regulation.