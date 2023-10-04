Ferrari is expected at a very important check: in Lusail, on a completely resurfaced track with revised curbs (after the punctures recorded in 2021), the F1 teams arrive without having precise references. Anticipating a very abrasive surface, Pirelli chose the three hardest compounds in the range (C1, C2, C3)

If to the track that has changed some of its characteristics, we add that the Qatar GP will propose the fourth weekend with the Sprint race, for which there will be only one free practice session, before qualifying on Friday, it will become essential to bring a car on the track with a valid basic setup that allows the Maranello team to do as few experiments as possible, taking advantage of the little time available to exploit the full potential of the SF-23.

It is correct to say that on the weekends in which the race was held, Ferrari always did well: Baku, Red Bull Ring and Spa-Francorchamps were events in which the red car defended itself admirably, so there is the expectation that the positive trend continues in Lusail too.

Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

In Qatar, however, a variable will be added: temperatures that could reach 40 degrees are expected during the day and if it is true that the qualifying sessions, the Sprint Race and the GP will be held at night with around 27 degrees, it is equally true that the FP1 and the Sprint Shootout will take place before sunset so the environmental conditions will certainly be more extreme and variable, so having a reference to work on based on the weekend’s changes can become very important.

It will therefore be important to arrive on the track with your homework done well from home: Ferrari, in addition to changing the ways in which it uses electrical energy throughout the lap, seems to have also modified some parameters of the simulation work, according to the indications of who is taking control of the department that Fred Vasseur is reorganizing also with fresh forces coming from outside (not from Red Bull).

No proclamations or announcements are made in Maranello, but evidently the Sports Management structure is constantly evolving according to the forecasts that the transalpine manager himself announced to us in the interview he gave to Motorsport.com at the beginning of the summer.

Ferrari SF-23 detail of the front of the bottom which debuted at Suzuka Photo by: Uncredited

To simplify the discussion related to the simulation we can trivialize the concept by saying that a fine tuning is underway to make the virtual activity even more adherent to the reality on the track with greater attention to the variations in the speed of travel of the guided sections. It is not so much the data that needs to be monitored that is increased, but rather the quality of the information that can be drawn from it…

Aside from the fact that Qatar is a stop-and-go track and, therefore, theoretically more favorable to the characteristics of the SF-23 than Suzuka, there is also the wait to understand whether predictive work will be able to guarantee a small leap of quality in the Scuderia’s way of working which should also lead to improved performance.