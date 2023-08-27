With two cars in Q3 and the third row conquered by Carlos Sainz, Ferrari minimizes the damage in a qualifying that already on the eve was announced to be one of the most difficult of the year. No step backwards taken by Spa, simply the proof of an incisive car in a low-load configuration, but which struggles on the most tortuous tracks. The disappointment of the fans derives, if anything, from the excessive optimism revealed in the official declarations and from the expectations that derive from them. On the other hand, it was foreseeable that Ferrari would play defense in Holland, aware of a project whose shortcomings become evident on more driven tracks.

SF-23 collapses under load

The Cavallino can welcome the double entry into Q3, in a qualifying made treacherous by traffic and weather, as well as by the lack of affinity of the SF-23 to the Dutch track. In the first place, the Rossa continues to be an unpredictable machine, as confirmed by the technical director Enrico Cardile, according to whom “the problem is in the aerodynamic characteristics of the car”. All of this robs the drivers of confidence, on one of the most technical tracks in the World Championship where, to push to the limit, the driver needs to feel at one with the car. Leclerc’s words after the accident are eloquent: “The car is really difficult to drive this weekend: we go from oversteer to understeer in conditions that are difficult for the tyres”. A problem that the Zandvoort track unreservedly exposes.

Added to this is a second structural weakness of the project. The SF-23 cannot afford high downforce values, given the difficulty of loading the rear without unbalancing the front. At Zandvoort Ferrari even opted for an intermediate configuration more discharged than the one used in Budapest. “I know it’s amazing the load we have, but we know our packages well and we are confident that this is the right choice. Unfortunately it is what we have and it is the best choice among those available “. the explanation provided by Leclerc. Carlos Sainz also talks about high-load wings that don’t work as they should. However, the impossibility of loading the aerodynamics may not be linked solely to the balance.

By the same admission of the drivers at the beginning of the year, the Cavallino set itself overly conservative payload objectives in setting up the project. The expectation in Maranello in winter was that no one would recover the load lost with the changes to the fund imposed by the FIA ​​compared to 2022, only to then have to change their mind on the facts. The SF-23 is a car born in perspective to work with load levels lower than those that the competition actually expressed. The suspension has been designed accordingly, with an adjustment range that risks being limited when the need arises to stiffen the car to support greater vertical thrust. In Zandvoort as in Budapest the team appeared limited both from the aerodynamic balance and from the mechanics, with the maximum load configuration that remains a forbidden dream.







Max factor

Regardless of the weather conditions, Max Verstappen continues to make good and bad weather. The RB19 is a car that borders on perfection, but in the last two pole positions at Spa and Zandvoort, the world champion put in a lot of his own. Verstappen often denotes extreme driving sensitivity, immediately managing to grasp the grip level of the track and immediately approaching the limit without exceeding it. It is no coincidence that the Dutch champion constantly puts himself on display in the very first free practice sessions, posting respectable times right from the first laps.

Verstappen’s hyper-sensitivity is fully manifested when the track conditions become treacherous, with the wet slowly evolving towards the dry. Q3 at Zandvoort was interrupted on two occasions, phases in which the track evolved rapidly, forcing the drivers to discover the new grip limit each time. A further sensitivity was needed to interpret the new asphalt deposited in some sections of the track, such as that of turns 2-3, terribly slippery in the wet but with a lot of grip in dry conditions. In a similar scenario, once again Max made the difference.

McLaren increases the load

McLaren and Norris tried everything, but they could do nothing against Verstappen’s Red Bull. Contrary to Ferrari, McLaren decided to increase the load level compared to Friday. The new rear wing and the beam-wing tested on the first day would have guaranteed greater efficiency, at the price, however, of a lower overall adherence. The rain encouraged the team to opt for maximum downforce, but the new setup will come in handy from Singapore onwards.

Zandvoort qualifying highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of the MCL60. Woking’s car, for example, is known for its speed in the fastest corners, but surprisingly the drivers had to work a lot on the steering wheel in the fast turn 7. McLaren in fact releases excellent levels of load at high speeds, but in long-distance bends they persist of the stability problems, especially in the middle of the curve. Lando Norris’s second place is however an excellent premise in view of the race, while Piastri is expected in a comeback Grand Prix. The Australian pays for the accident and the time lost in free practice on Friday afternoon, finding himself in Q3 having to interpret a new track without ever having tried the soft tyre.

The big surprise of the day, however, is the Williams, which returns to conquer a double placement in Q3 from Monza 2017. The premises on the eve were not encouraging, given that the car lacks aerodynamic load. However, the FW45 is the antithesis of the Ferrari SF-23. Even without being able to count on large peak loads, Grove’s car is predictable to the drivers and easy to take to the limit. The perfect example of how sometimes being able to fully express a discrete potential can be more profitable than having an upper but often unattainable limit.