The reaction of the Ferrari beaten at home by Red Bull in Imola is expected in Miami. The Scuderia, which heads both world rankings, had said through the voice of the team principal, Mattia Binotto, that in the fifth round of the season in Florida we would see a new unloaded rear wing.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the front wing in Imola version Photo by: Giorgio Piola

While waiting to discover the solution deliberated in Maranello, we are able to show you the modification that has been thought of on the front wing: in the photo of Giorgio Piola above you can see the solution used in the Emilia Romagna GP and, below, there is the version approved for Miami, a circuit which, despite being a citizen, will express very high top speeds.

Ferrari F1-75 detail of the lightest front wing for Miami Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The Scuderia has chosen a last flap that shows a load that we could say differentiated: the central arrow highlights a greater chord than the Imola wing, while on the two sides the desire to reduce drag to improve air penetration is quite evident. and limit the resistance to running.

In the portion of the wing closest to the frame, in addition to a reduction of the chord of the profile, a lower incidence is also seen, while in the external part the desire to increase the out wash effect is evident, that is to say the directing of the flows to the outside of the front wheel.

The F1-75 is a single-seater that is exalted in slow corners, while it does not excel at the end of the straights where it pays a rather important gap compared to the faster Red Bull RB18. The most important package of changes will only be seen in Barcelona, ​​but the redhead also tries to respond to Milton Keynes in Miami with a series of aerodynamic changes that should go in the right direction.