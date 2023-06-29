Ferrari brought to Austria the substantial package of novelties that the Maranello team had tested on Tuesday’s Filming Day at Fiorano. Thanks to the watchful eye of George Piola we can show you the first two elements that make up the SF-23 Evo update.

In the pitlane of the Red Bull Ring you can see the new front in direct comparison with the version we saw racing in the Canadian GP. It is a completely new realization in all its components demonstrating a different approach to the flows with an orientation towards the concepts that are typical of Red Bull.

Ferrari SF-23: the new wing above, the old one below Photo by: George Piola

The main profile now has a much shorter string, with a central spoon showing less blowing. The load-bearing element of the new wing is the second element on which the nose of the nose rests: this has become a larger profile, while the last two flaps seem decidedly shorter. In the outermost portion, therefore, the “channel” has been enhanced which is intended to increase the out wash effect, with the aim of increasing the air flow outside the front wheel. The adjustable flap actually stops at the height of the incidence control, so that the fourth element which joins the side bulkhead is nothing more than a second flap which derives from the third element.

A nolder was mounted on the trailing edge of the last flap, on the outermost declining side, while the incidence was reduced near the nose to increase the flow to be channeled towards the Venturi channels.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the different side bulkheads: above the new one, below the old one Photo by: George Piola

Consequently, the endplate is completely new: the four blowings have been moved according to the design of the new elements, showing how the center of pressure of the wing has changed. The appearance on the inside of a small horizontal drift which is typical of the RB19 matrix does not escape notice. The same shape of the side bulkhead is different: it used to be trapezoidal, while the upper part has now been rounded off with a more rounded design.

The profile of the endplate is more cambered outwards at the exit and the external profile which had an Esse shape, now maintains a curvilinear upward trend.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the bonnet with enlarged hot air vent slots Photo by: George Piola

Even the bonnet on the right side shows an increased hot air outlet: in Montreal there were only four openings, while in Spielberg there were six gills to help better extract the heat from the radiators due to the rarefied air resulting from the 700 meters of altitude.