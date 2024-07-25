Ferrari will start the Spa weekend using the same tyre used last weekend at the Hungaroring circuit. This is the ‘updated’ version of the tyre that failed at the Silverstone weekend (Friday, at the end of the second free practice session) due to bouncing.

The car’s bouncing convinced both Leclerc and Sainz to put it aside and resort to the previous version, brought to the track for the first time at Imola. In Maranello they then worked overtime to make changes to the new floor before the Budapest weekend, where the bouncing problem did not manifest itself.

At Spa-Francorchamps there is also the bottom that was used at Silverstone in the Imola anti-porpoising configuration Picture of: George Piola

Not all doubts are dispelled, however. Bouncing is strongly linked to the type of circuit, and the layout of Spa is decidedly different from the Hungaroring, with a collection of fast curves that represent the natural habitat where bouncing can manifest itself.

Ferrari will navigate by sight: the first tests will serve to understand if the driveability of the single-seaters will prove acceptable, leaving the final choice to the drivers. If an excessive problem related to the hopping should arise, they will proceed with the use of the old floor, returning to the version used in the Silverstone weekend.

The weather could complicate the scenario. Both tomorrow and Saturday the possibility of rain is indicated at 70% and if the track is confirmed to be wet it will be impossible to carry out the necessary checks, making the choice of drivers and engineers (in view of Sunday’s race) much more difficult, especially since in the wet lower speeds are reached and the problem could remain hidden.

The definitive solution will arrive in Monza, where a new floor will debut that should guarantee the aerodynamic load values ​​seen in the latest version without penalising the driveability of the single-seater.