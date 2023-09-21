At Suzuka, Ferrari proposes a medium downforce aerodynamic look, taking up some concepts, such as the beam wing, that we saw at Silverstone in the British GP. The Maranello team is looking for a third positive test after Monza and Singapore.

In the Temple of Speed ​​the red team excelled thanks to the maximum efficiency configuration, while in Marina Bay it won with the maximum downforce configuration. Now in Japan he must confirm that even on the fast curves of the figure 8 track it is possible to achieve a positive result.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the red one under construction at Suzuka Photo by: Uncredited

In the rear of the SF-23 we observed that the second element of the beam wing is not a continuation of the lower one, but is a flat profile that reduces resistance to advancement, following a line of development that had been introduced by Alpine in last year and which then taught on many single-seaters.

The Scuderia does not seem to have brought any important news, continuing the meticulous development work which is finally producing good results after a truly disappointing start to the championship in terms of performance and results.

The Suzuka appointment becomes important: a comforting performance from the red team would confirm the positive direction that the team has taken after Zandvoort. The introduction of new hybrid management which made Ferrari less abrupt in its reactions, contributed to making the SF-23 less difficult to fine-tune and less unpredictable in its reactions.