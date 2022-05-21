The modifications of Ferrari introduced in the package of updates introduced in Barcelona seem to have given positive results: the redhead arrives at qualifying with an F1-75 that seems capable of competing for pole against Red Bull, but which has also shown that it is not afraid of excessive tire degradation that occurred yesterday afternoon during the long run.

The Cavallino technicians were good at optimizing the innovations that led to Montmelò, without taking to extremes certain concepts that had not paid for yesterday: Ferrari mainly intervened on the bottom which in ground-effect cars is able to generate over fifty percent of the load.

Detail of the new Ferrari F1-75 bottom Photo by: Giorgio Piola

To reduce porpoising, the pavement was changed by closing the first of the two discontinuities on the bottom which allowed Ferrari to return closer to the solution of the winter tests, designed to generate maximum aerodynamic downforce, before the showy hopping forced the aerodynamics to ” unloading ”the Venturi channels, raising the height from the ground with a significant loss of downforce.

Ferrari F1-75: the bargeboard has been raised compared to the previous version (yellow line) Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The efficiency, on the other hand, has been improved by changing the air flow rate in the Venturi channels: the outermost one is slightly narrower because the flow diverter has been moved to prevent it from being hit by the dirty air generated by the front wheel. And it is no coincidence that the bulkhead has been raised so that it can also become a flow separator, preventing turbulence from influencing the generation of the pneumatic mini-skirt.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the new extractor with the keel that has been applied Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In terms of aerodynamic efficiency, the modification to the rear extractor is also inserted: the solution decided by Maranello is different from the one that was briefly seen in FP1 in Australia, but highlights the addition of a very narrow keel in the central part, as if has been pasted to the previous version.

If this were the case, Ferrari would highlight the concept of modularity with which the red is conceived in the logic of development with the utmost attention to costs, given that the main trap for evolution is represented precisely by the cost limits that are already triggering violent controversies.