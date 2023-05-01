“We are on the market, but we will speak in due course.” In the press conference that preceded the Baku weekend, Frederic Vasseur sent out a clear message: there are prominent figures in the Ferrari organization chart who have left the team but others who will arrive soon to strengthen Maranello’s technical staff. It will not be a marginal acquisition campaign, there are more than ten technicians in Vasseur’s sights, with two ‘senior’ figures coming from Red Bull.

The hunt for the names of the two engineers from Red Bull sees Enrico Balbo in pole position (reported on Saturday by Corriere della Sera), aerodynamic manager of the Milton Keynes team. A strategic figure considering the know-how in his possession. But it is above all the figure of the second engineer at the center of a ‘hunt for the name’ that has been going on for days, since according to many rumors he is one of the technicians who played a key role in setting up the formidable DRS system which represents one of the main weapons of the RB19. The mysterious man is already in Maranello and is allegedly contributing to the development of the evolution of the SF-23: so the Reparto Corse are confident of closing the gap in top speed with Red Bull, while they will still have to work on tire wear.

The Mekies affair also takes place in this scenario. The press release issued by AlphaTauri last Wednesday, with which the team from Faenza formalized the arrival of the French engineer as team principal, greatly displeased Ferrari.

Having communicated the signing of the contract with the current sporting director of the Scuderia well in advance created a bit of embarrassment among the men in red, who found themselves having to comment on news spread by the competition. However, there is a hidden game that Ferrari is playing with Red Bull and which also explains the momentary permanence of Mekies in his role.

Enrico Balbo, Red Bull chief aerodynamicist on the podium at Imola 2022: he will arrive in Maranello Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The object of contention is the gardening that Red Bull engineers must pay before they can be on duty in Maranello. Precious time, since the 2024 single-seater project has already started and in this phase it becomes very important to have technicians available with new ideas who can play an important role in defining the car’s guidelines. Mekies’ resignation has provided Vasseur with a weapon that allows him to negotiate with Red Bull: a discount on Enrico Balbo’s gardening in exchange for the same treatment with the Scuderia’s current DS.

This explains the evasive answers relating to Mekies’ departure (“We’ll see, we’re still talking about it”, Vasseur clarified) confirming that the game is still open. And it also explains the presence of Mekies at the pit wall in Baku, a not so encrypted message sent to the other party: at the moment he is staying here. It is probable that the match will close in a short time, the interest of both parties is to have the new forces in the company as soon as possible. The agreement is very likely to arrive in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, the quotations of Diego Ioverno and Jock Clear are growing as figures called to assume Mekies’ duties: Vasseur said that external professionals will not be hired, fishing within the team. The French team principal believes that Laurent was burdened with too many commitments, so his duties will be split between two highly experienced characters from the Scuderia.