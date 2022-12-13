No surprises, all according to a script that had already been written. The Scuderia closes the cycle of Mattia Binotto and launches into the future with Frederic Vasseur. He has chosen a French manager who has found many illustrious supporters who have pushed him to Maranello, starting with Carlos Tavares, the very powerful CEO of Stellantis. And the aeronautical engineer’s dream materialized a few years after the meeting with Sergio Marchionne who had already identified him as a possible replacement for the technician from Reggio.

Since then, the relationship between the two team principals has never been the same and, indeed, there has been a divergence of interests which has led Alfa Romeo to cede the role of junior team to Haas, also choosing for the single-seater a ground effect 2022 to give up some technical facilities such as the transmission and rear suspension of the F1-75, to devote himself to his own project, more independent from the Prancing Horse.

And the door to Hinwil has also closed for the Prancing Horse rider, given that the second seat seemed reserved for a young FDA and, instead, was put in the heat for the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. Sauber is gradually leaving the Ferrari orbit to become the new gravitational center around which Audi is planning its F1 debut from 2026 with the debut of the new power units.

Ferrari entrusts the keys to GeS to Vasseur, but the mandate that the transalpine will receive will be much tighter than the power that Binotto had assumed in the face of a company that is too often silent if not lacking.

The president, John Elkannon is certainly a communicator, but a man of numbers, of budgets. He had already disheartened Binotto at the birth of the F1-75, but the lightning start of the redhead who showed up on the track with a more mature single-seater than Red Bull and Mercedes slowed down a plan that had already inexorably set in motion.

Piero Ferrari had “advised” the Reggio team principal to calibrate the structure in the light of the many errors that characterized the 2022 season, but Mattia with perseverance and a little stubbornness did not want to touch the team, covering up with his ability to put face the increasingly evident stretch marks of a team not yet ready to fight for the two world championships.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari team principal until the end of the year Photo by: Erik Junius

Binotto went to tussle with the top management and lost. Now the Gestione Sportiva is supervised by Benedetto Vigna, the Cavallino’s managing director, who is increasingly interested in taking a look at racing, but it’s up to Frederic to make a change: it’s not true that Ferrari has to start from scratch to hope to counter Red Bull and Mercedes. The red seemed consistent as a project and the 675 seems to have cleaned up the congenital defects of the F1-75. Vasseur finds himself served on a silver platter a car that everyone in the Reparto Corse talks about in positive terms.

The Frenchman will have to give cohesion to the team: the confirmation of Laurent Mekies as sporting director indicates that there will be no purge at the wall, but it is possible that the young strategist Ravin Jain will be invested with more responsibilities.

And on a technical level, the technical direction will be divided between two figures: Enrico Cardile for the chassis and Enrico Gualtieri for the power units. And Simone Resta, returning to Ferrari from Haas after his exile first in Alfa Romeo and then in Gunther Steiner’s team, could become the chief designer of the 2024 single-seater. The engineer from Imola is very good at “loading” the technical staff by fueling new ideas that will find space on the red, too conservative on certain choices such as the suspension.