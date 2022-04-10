Charles Leclerc and his ‘beast’ have beaten Albert Park. The second seasonal success of the Monegasque, increasingly leader of the general classification, guaranteed the same points as the victory won in Sakhir, but the feeling is different.

Leclerc and Ferrari dominated the scene, marking the Australian Grand Prix at a prohibitive pace for the rest of the group and giving shape, lap after lap, to a scenario that surprised the team itself. “Today the car was a beast”, commented Leclerc with a smile, an assessment that emerged clearly also from the analysis of the numbers.

The twenty seconds that separated Leclerc from the closest of his rivals, Sergio Perez, under the checkered flag, do not say everything, because on lap 23 the safety car cleared the gaps, nullifying the advantage that Charles had accumulated up to that moment. In the 58th and final lap, Leclerc then wanted to leave one last stroke looking for the fastest lap, and here too the gap with Perez (also chasing the additional point) was more than eight tenths.

At the basis of F1-75’s dominance is perfect tire management, a terrain on which Ferrari has suffered for years, but which today has become the great added value that allows the Scuderia to make a difference.

It was seen in Bahrain, while in Jeddah it was the evolution of the track that deceived the Cavallino technicians. In Melbourne, there were no unexpected events, and while the rivals (including Red Bull) after a few laps began to struggle with an annoying graining, Leclerc marched with enviable regularity. Very fast pace and zero problems, the dream of all riders.

Charles was the perfect interpreter of an impeccable single-seater, being ready in the hottest moments. The first obstacle the Monegasque overcame without problems when the traffic lights went out: perfect start and leadership at the first corner.

Then came the safety car (from lap 23 to 25) and Leclerc had to manage the delicate restart phase with hard tires, a context that usually sees Red Bull very aggressive thanks to the ability to immediately ‘switch on’ the tires by taking them into the correct window of use.

Charles was cold, even recovering a small burr in the corner that leads to the main straight, a circumstance that enhanced the traction of the car. Lap after lap he took off, and during his gallop he also received the news of Verstappen’s stop, a crucial piece of information that greatly changes the scenario in the championship standings.

Thanks to Albert Park’s victory, Leclerc rose to 71 points, 34 more than his closest opponent (George Russell). The air of the upper floors is undoubtedly very healthy for Leclerc, who has finally arrived in the habitat most congenial to him. He can be seen not only from the guide (flawless) but also from many small details that denote great tranquility, moderate via radio and happy (but not exalted) by what he is conquering. It is what he has been waiting for for a long time, and now that the moment has arrived, Charles enjoys it with serenity.

The air that is very good for Leclerc, on the other hand, seems to cause an oxygen debt to Carlos Sainz. The zero in the standings with which the Spaniard left Melbourne is a bitter verdict, because it was not determined by a poor performance, but something else was missing.

Carlos both in qualifying and before the start had to deal with a series of unforeseen obstacles that turned out to be obstacles, the last in chronological order was the replacement of the steering wheel which was necessary a few moments before the start.

A change that has nullified the starting tests that all the drivers do before reaching the grid, a procedure that serves to become familiar with the release of the clutch because each wheel requires its own feeling. So Sainz started blindly and when the traffic lights went out he almost stalled, losing many positions.

For Carlos it was certainly not pleasant to find himself in fourteenth position, but there was still the possibility of building a race that would have allowed him to recover positions, thanks to the excellent performance of the car, but here he lacked cold blood.

Sainz got nervous by making a red pen mistake on lap two, in a daring attempt to pass Mick Schumacher who ended up in the sand of the escape route outside Turn 10.

It is not easy to find yourself in the rear knowing that your teammate is leading the race, but the history of motorsport teaches that in these cases you need to be able to grit your teeth and bring home what you can while waiting for better days.

Days will undoubtedly also come for Sainz, but today we need to isolate ourselves from what our box mate is doing and think about our own championship. After so many years Carlos has a winning car at his disposal, it would be a shame to waste this opportunity by letting himself be conditioned by what could have been.