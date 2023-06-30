Ferrari: forward with courage. The team from Maranello promoted the solutions that were tested on Tuesday’s much-discussed Filming Day at Fiorano. The front wing, the tip of the nose and the bonnet with more air extraction are the elements that are part of the updates that debuted on the home track earlier this week and that were punctually reproposed at Spielberg, just like the new generation fund.

In the Austrian GP, ​​the Scuderia wants to give continuity to the positive indications that emerged in Canada: the Cavallino technicians want the definitive confirmation that the Montreal red is the result of growth and not of yet another illusion, the result of a favorable circuit with little tire degradation.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the bottom: the cut in front of the rear wheel has disappeared Photo by: George Piola

Ferrari, despite having only one free practice session available to evaluate all the new features for the format that is that of the Sprint races, does not hesitate to focus on the new configurations in an attempt to extract all the potential that has so far remained hidden from the SF- 23.

The Austrian fund is completely new and has little to do with the two previous versions: the inspiring concept has changed drastically. Diego Tondi’s aerodynamicists didn’t look for the maximum aerodynamic load obtainable from the bottom, but to make the best use of what was available.

In the first case there was a punctual reappearance of the hopping with the nefarious effect of having to lift the car off the ground, thus losing down force, while now the attempt is to control the porpoising to aim for a larger operating window of the car and be able to aspire to a stable aerodynamic platform, in order to be able to risk set-up solutions more suited to the pursuit of performance.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the more cambered flow diverter Photo by: George Piola

On the occasion of the Filming Day we had already pointed out the new design of the flow diverter more external to the mouths of the Venturi channels: this element is essential to control the turbulence of the front wheel and to ensure that the swirls of dirty air can negatively influence the bottom in the low pressure zone. The leading edge is more open towards the outside and the lateral design has changed by increasing its surface.

Also new are the flow conveyors that divide the Venturi channels under the bottom: now they protrude from the mouth and have a very rounded design similar to the one visible on the Red Bull 19. In front of the rear wheel there has been the disappearance of the cut that Ferrari had introduced first and that had taught school in the first part of the season.

Ferrari SF-23, completely new bottom detail Photo by: George Piola

This is a bottom that someone has defined as “three-dimensional” because the sidewalk of the red shows showy protrusions: some… lungs have been introduced which reduce the pressure in certain points of the bottom and allow, thanks to the expansion of the flow, to limit the onset of porpoising. The first round in Styria will have to give eloquent answers on the line of development they have taken in Maranello.

Red Bull and Aston Martin have paved the way and now the other teams are following it: Fred Vasseur is optimistic, but from yesterday’s statements the drivers also seemed to be optimistic. Enough talk: the response to the track…