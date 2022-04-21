Ferrari has every intention of putting an end to the fasting of world titles that has been going on in Formula 1 since 2008, the year of the last triumph in the Constructors’ World Championship. The Maranello team made a strong start in this new era of ground-effect single-seaters and has every intention of continuing with the standards offered in the first three outings of the season.

5 seasonal podiums in just 3 races. 2 wins by Charles Leclerc plus a second place, combined with a second and a third by Carlos Sainz. This is the booty obtained by Ferrari thanks to the F1-75, a single-seater that has proved to be the best of the lot to date.

Ferrari was able to make the most of 2021, a year of transition as stated several times, to prepare this year’s car and did it in the best possible way. But sitting on (partial) laurels would be wrong, because in Formula 1 everything can change from one race to another, even and despite the introduction of the budget cap.

For this reason, the Maranello team is not only active in preparing the updates for the F1-75 that we will see starting from the next races, but also on the technicians market, so as to strengthen more and more strategic and vital departments that will have to allow the Reds to improve and reach the goals set at the beginning of the season.

The clear example of what Ferrari has done is Gianluca Romani. The Italian engineer was actively involved in the string of world titles obtained by Mercedes from 2014 to 2021. In 2019, Romani had been promoted to a full-time position in the aerodynamics department of Brackley.

Since the beginning of April, however, Romani has returned to Italy to put his professional skills in aerodynamics at the service of Ferrari. This was announced by the aerodynamic engineer himself via his official LinkedIn profile.

“I am happy to share that I am starting a new job. I am a new aerodynamicist at Ferrari,” Romani wrote on his profile, above a photo of the F1-75 in profile.

A new reinforcement for Ferrari, a new loss for Mercedes, which recently had to deal with a staff hemorrhage that went from Brackley to Milton Keynes, or Red Bull. And now it’s Romani’s turn, but at Ferrari.