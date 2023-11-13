Ferrari’s 2023 was full of ups and downs, also due to a car with a reduced operating window which on several occasions put the drivers on the track and the engineers in crisis in the search for the best setup to compensate for some limitations.

The SF-23 proved to be a fast single-seater on some rather specific occasions, so much so that it was the only team to achieve a victory in a Grand Prix other than Red Bull but, at the same time, it also showed evident shortcomings in as many events of the world. A discrepancy that was also observed in the performance comparison between qualifying and the race, with the Maranello car generally in better shape over the flying lap than over the long distance, where tire wear often proved to be a limiting factor.

Precisely these difficulties have pushed Ferrari engineers to work behind the scenes to have greater flexibility on the 2024 car, trying to broaden the window of use so that certain peaks do not arrive only in specific conditions. The hope is to follow the path that has made the RB19 queen which, beyond its performance, makes its strong point of use its wide window of use which has allowed it to compete for victory in almost all of the events of this year. world.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“This year’s car is very different from last season. It’s always a very difficult car, we took pole in the United States and Mexico, but it’s still a very difficult car. It goes out of the ideal window very quickly and that’s a difficulty for us, understanding why. I think we understand why, it could be part of the DNA of this car. For next year we are focusing on making the single-seater more benign, a car that does not have such a narrow operating window”, explained Jock Clear, illustrating one of the key points of the new project.

“The good thing is that, at this point in the season, we are at least in a position where we know how to put the car in that narrow window of operation. In racing situations, you clearly can’t operate in such a narrow window, the race is long, the tires wear out, so you need a wider window to have a good race. And this is Red Bull’s strong point, their operating window is very wide”, added the British engineer.

This very narrow window also had a negative impact on the drivers’ confidence, because they often misled in the search for that ideal set-up to extract something more from the single-seater. During the championship, the engineers intervened on several occasions with various packages of technical innovations to attempt to reduce this unpredictable character of the auro and broaden its window of use, with the aim of guaranteeing greater flexibility for the drivers. A theme that especially struck Charles Leclerc who, after a good start to the world championship, experienced a more complex central phase of the season, especially in terms of feeling with the car.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Due to some shortcomings and its excessive unpredictability, it was often necessary to drive the SF-23 with an understeer setting, far from Leclerc’s preferences. However, the latest updates have again modified some aspects of the car, restoring greater confidence to the Monegasque driver thanks to a balance closer to his driving style: “I think so”, explained Clear when asked if the fact of having found better consistency in managing the car’s behavior would have helped Leclerc regain greater confidence.

“But also looking at it from another perspective, Carlos and Charles have been very close throughout this season. Both our riders pushed hard. Charles struggled in some races to be faster than Carlos, but there were also races in which Carlos was really very fast, like Singapore”, added the British engineer.