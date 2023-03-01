Absolute silence fell on the Ferrari power unit knocked out on Valtteri Bottas’ Alfa Romeo on the third day of testing at Sakhir. The stop of the C43 during the race simulation on Saturday morning had aroused some curiosity, because the single-seater from Hinwil was parked in a safe area by the Finnish driver without any visible smoke from the exhausts or turbo.

Members of the Alfa Romeo team covered Bottas’ C43 after the engine knockout Photo by: Uncredited

Obviously the unit was immediately disassembled and replaced by another 066/7 which allowed the Swiss team to resume activity on the track in the afternoon, while the Cavallino engine engineers began to analyze what could have happened, since the expectations of the technicians headed by Enrico Gualtieri were that they had found good reliability on the engines approved for 2023.

The 066/7 engine has a weak point in the connection between the MGU-K and the V6 Turbo crankshaft

From the first information that has leaked, it can be said that the internal combustion engine has not broken and can be reused not in the GPs, but for example in tire development tests. And, then, it is legitimate to ask what actually gave way, causing that clanging noise that was heard during the television filming.

It seems that the weak element is the connection between the MGU-K, the electric motor generator which transfers energy to the crankshaft. Ferrari adopts a complicated planetary gear system that has already given several headaches last year. It is a very complicated solution to develop which however allows power transmission without too many resistances.

The alarm will force the broken piece to be reviewed, but it will take some time: in the bench simulations it had never shown any problems but with the vibrations in the car the music can be different. It will take some time to have the parts revised and corrected, in the meantime the Ferrari-powered ones will have to hope that the problem does not repeat itself over the weekend in Bahrain…