It’s a somewhat muffled smile seen on the faces of the Ferrari. On the eve of the dreaded away match at Silverstone, the prospect of confirming ahead of Mercedes and Aston Martin was seen as an important milestone, and so it was. However, no one had considered that the McLarens would slip between the two redheads and Verstappen, who with their exploits relegated Sainz and Leclerc to fourth and fifth position respectively. The most smiling at the end of the session was Charles, who faced and passed a ‘private’ exam in the conditions that had seen him in crisis last week in Austria.

Formula 1 seems to have subscribed to wet track conditions this season, and Silverstone was no exception. “I worked a lot after the Spielberg weekend to understand what hadn’t worked – explained Leclerc – I took note that it was my weak point and today I was able to verify that by changing a few things in terms of driving style, a good step forward. However, I think I can still improve. In Q3 I didn’t expect the sun to come out so much. In hindsight I made a somewhat aggressive choice with the front wing, ending up compromising the rear in some corners and this cost me a lot. It’s a shame, because I think the front row was possible. All the teams are making great strides, like McLaren, and we know this isn’t the best track for us, but all in all I’d say it went well.”

During the Q1 session there was also a moment of tension, when Leclerc was overtaken by Sainz on the launch lap, contravening the team’s deliveries. Charles opened up on the radio, commenting with a sarcastic “nice one, Carlos”. As has been the case for several years now, the Ferrari drivers alternate every race weekend in choosing the exit positions from the pit lane, and at Silverstone it was Leclerc’s turn.

“After the red flag we were very tight with the times to launch – Charles later explained – and Carlos decided to pass me. Not ideal but not a big deal either, but when you’re in these situations where you’re not sure if you can jump there’s always a lot of adrenaline, and the radio message was probably a little aggressive, but I think Carlos will understand ”.

It is more difficult to understand Sainz’s behavior, even if Carlos spoke of the need to push on the launch lap to keep the tires warm. The Spaniard seemed a little nervous, he knows he’s one of the best performers on the Silverstone track and after the problem that blocked Leclerc yesterday in FP2, perhaps he didn’t think he would have anything to do with his teammate. “You know the rule we have – commented Carlos – and this weekend it was Charles’ turn. The rush of having to go for a ride didn’t help me, I wanted to go”.

The question now is to understand what objectives Ferrari can aspire to in the 52 laps scheduled for tomorrow. McLaren is never easy to overtake (especially Norris’s) but in yesterday’s long runs the two ‘papaya’ single-seaters weren’t exceptional.

The impression is that for Leclerc and Sainz the biggest problem (if any) could come from the two Mercedes that will start behind them. “Yesterday they did very well in the simulations – confirmed Leclerc – tomorrow I expect them to be very fast. It will be a slightly different Grand Prix for me, given that I lack yesterday’s references, so the scenario in my case is a bit difficult to predict”.