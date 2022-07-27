The disappointment of France must be put aside: in Maranello they look ahead and there is only one goal awaiting the Cavallino team, to build a solid double in Hungary that finally makes the technical superiority of F1-75 concrete and real.

So far, Ferrari has lived with recriminations for what could have been and was not, leaving a number of points along the way that would have made it possible to write a whole different story in the 2022 season: because the drivers’ mistakes were added to those in the strategies and reliability problems.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, after losing the leadership of the French GP at the Le Beausset corner Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The picture is heavily compromised, but the redhead’s potential authorizes us to keep hope alive for the conquest of the two world titles, if the Maranello team is really able to express its firepower in Hungary.

The Magyar track does not have fast corners, but it is a track with a rather high average distance and should perfectly adapt to the characteristics of the F1-75, the undisputed queen where the maximum aerodynamic load can be expressed.

Red Bull RB18: here is the double flow diverter that was rejected by Paul Ricard Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The evolution of Ferrari is constant: it must be acknowledged to the technicians headed by Enrico Cardile that every new piece worn on the red this year has been promoted and contributed to the car’s performance growth, while Red Bull has rejected a fund copied from the Scuderia which did not adapt well to the RB18, but which we will probably see again later.

In Milton Keynes they are trying to react with all their might, but at the moment the Maranello staff is aware that they have a winning weapon in their hands and, unfortunately, too often blunt.

Ferrari F1-75: this is how the Venturi ducts have changed Photo by: Giorgio Piola

At Paul Ricard, we saw a different bottom make its debut in the front part: the geometries of the mouths of the Venturi channels have been revised, significantly reducing the flow rate of the outermost one which no longer has an oblique but flat “roof”.

The flow diverter which has the task of being a separator between the clean air arriving from the front and the noxious eddies caused by the turbulence of the wheel has changed shape and size, contributing to what is an aerodynamic optimization that goes hand in hand with what is being conducted by Red Bull, as if there is a convergence on solutions that are giving maximum efficiency.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the belly that has been redesigned to reduce drag Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor fence interventions come after a painstaking effort since the British GP to reduce the tail section of the belly and limit drag and drag.

It was not surprising, therefore, that Charles Leclerc managed to stand up to Max Verstappen with the RB18 that could use the mobile wing: the world champion was unable to bring even an attack on the Mistral straight to the red, a sign that the The great advantage that Red Bull had with the open DRS has gradually faded thanks to the development work that has been done at the Gestione Sportiva.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the less resistant rear wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A contribution was certainly given by the exhaust rear wing which made its first outing in Canada with Leclerc and which was then used permanently on the F1-75: the supports of the side bulkheads supporting the mobile flap have been reduced in section, now they are curved, whereas before they were more square.

In Budapest, maximum aerodynamic load will be needed and it will be important to guarantee the best cooling of the mechanics with the high temperatures that are usually recorded in the hot basin where the Hungarian circuit lies. It should be noted that rain is expected on Saturday, on qualifying day, but Ferrari has shown to be competitive even with rain tires.

The simulator data confirmed a great adaptability of the F1-75 to the Hungaroring where the drivers will use the freshest engines available, hoping that the cause identified that led to two knockouts of PU (Barcelona and Baku) is actually under the control of the engineers by Enrico Guatieri. Otherwise we would be talking about nothing, delivering a title to Verstappen well in advance …