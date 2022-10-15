Ferrari suffers from the deterioration of the front tires. F1-75 is competitive in the flying lap, but not in a race run. The “illness” hit the redhead from the Hungarian GP and after six races there has not yet been recovery, preventing Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz from returning to the victory that the Scuderia has been waiting for since the beginning of July in Austria, at home. of Red Bull.

The F1-75 at the beginning of the season stood out as the car that was more “gentle” on the tires, while Red Bull RB18, McLaren MCL36 and even Mercedes W13 suffered from the management of the temperatures in the front corners.

The Ferrari intermediate tires are almost slick, the Red Bull ones are intact in the Suzuka closed park Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

How come? Everything, of course, stems from the change in the rules: off the 13-inch tires to make way for the lowered 18-inch Pirellis. So larger rims and more space inside the wheel which has allowed the adoption of carbon discs with a larger diameter capable of extracting more heat.

Not only that, but the FIA ​​regulations have forbidden to expel the air from the external side of the wheel because a rim cover has been adopted to prevent the escape of aerodynamic flows useful for diverting the incoming air from the front wing, so much so that even the carbon baskets could no longer have blowouts, but had to be closed.

And to all this we add that to send the tires to the right temperature window until last year it was necessary to exploit the heat of the brake system (disc and caliper) to be radiated to the rim and, therefore, to the tires. This season, however, the work of the technicians was aimed at removing heat from the corner precisely to avoid overheating of the covers.

An opposite orientation compared to the recent past, also because the hot air must be vented from the same side of the cooling vents. A complication that made the task more difficult, but not impossible to solve.

Red Bull RB18: the evolution of the cover on the brake disc to isolate the heat in the corner Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull and McLaren, followed by Mercedes and other teams, tried to “dress” the front disc with a cover in heat-resistant insulating material which, at least at the beginning, had created problems in the overheating of the brakes, so much so that a at the beginning of the championship we saw covers of different designs and materials.

McLaren MCL36: evolution of the disc cover from the titanium one to the second carbon basket Photo by: Giorgio Piola

On the MCL36 had appeared an “inner basket” made of titanium which was then replaced by a carbon solution. And Red Bull, struggling with similar problems, then came to treat the Brembo caliper with a special paint to facilitate heat exchange.

The attempt, therefore, was to isolate the heat of the brakes, to exploit the space between the two baskets (the external and the internal one) where to channel a flow of cold air to be used with aerodynamic functions, in an attempt to reproduce in very good shape. more limited the benefits that engineers had until last year.

Mercedes W13, detail of the closed front basket with an air passage to the outside Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Let’s be clear the advantages are minimal compared to the past, but when the pole positions are conquered only for a few thousandths everything does, so the attention remains very high, especially since “controlling” the temperature of the front tires can be decisive for success. the final.

Ferrari has followed a path of its own development with the aim of achieving the same result: the cover on the disc in the TV shots and in the photographs is not seen, simply because this is part of the basket itself, with a drawing that is typical of the Stable.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the corner with a cooling solution Photo by: Uncredited Ferrari F1-75, detail of the corner with another cooling solution Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the last few races we have often heard in free practice about problems with the… brakes on the F1-75, in particular on Charles Leclerc’s car. In reality, the Brembo system has nothing to do with it, because braking is one of the characteristics that enhance the driving style of the Monegasque champion.

Much more often the need has emerged to adapt the air flow needed to cool the corner to the types of the different runways.

In a budget cap logic (to which Ferrari scrupulously adheres …) three or four different solutions were studied for the air passages in the baskets to favor the “cooling” of the corner rather than the “heating”, obviously aimed at the best exploitation of rubber and then the issue was no longer touched upon during the year.

Probably the development of the F1-75 would have required further interventions in this delicate area that the constraint on costs has evidently no longer granted. It is easy to imagine that on the red of 2023 we will see important changes in the corner, precisely to avoid the problems that are limiting Ferrari’s potential at the end of the season.

The feeling, therefore, is that the technicians have to work with a “short blanket” looking for the best possible mix of air intakes and passages that mitigate tire overheating after a few laps. If this were the case, it is not that in Maranello they did not identify the problem and the possible solution, but more incredibly, the Gestione Sportiva must deal with the nefarious effects of the budget cap.