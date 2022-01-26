Now there is the confirmation of Motorsport.com’s anticipation: Ferrari will finally be able to begin the test scheduled until Friday on the Fiorano track after yesterday’s suspension due to regulatory impediments triggered by a team that protested with the FIA, arguing that the use of the SF21 was not allowed, given that the sporting regulations had not yet been updated with the provision taken unanimously in the last Sporting Advisory Committee.

The Cavallino mechanics are finishing the preparation work of the 2018 SF71H and in the afternoon the car will be ready to hit the track. Test driver Robert Shwartzman will kick off the tests as originally planned.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will go into action tomorrow alternating on the car: the Spaniard will open – just at Fiorano on 27 January 2021 in the SF71H Carlos was making his first laps in a Formula 1 Ferrari – which in the afternoon will give way to the Monegasque. Friday will be Robert again to complete the work.