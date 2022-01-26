Robert Shwartzman completed the first half day of testing at Fiorano with the SF71H. The young Russian driver completed 33 laps equal to 131 km with the 2018 car that had already been delivered to Corse Clienti and which, instead, was made operational again, after yesterday the block for the use of the SF21 was triggered. it had been prepared in the Sports Management. Robert was credited with a manual time of 57.29.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

A team (we are talking about a Mercedes-powered customer team) challenged the FIA ​​that a unanimous agreement had been reached by the teams to use the cooler cars, but the International Federation did not transcribe the decision into the regulation, so the this good intention did not materialize, causing the Cavallino team to lose the entire day yesterday and the morning today, revolutionizing the plans that had been planned by Matteo Togninalli, engineer in charge of the activities on the track.

The program has been shortened to three days: tomorrow will be Carlos Sainz’s turn in the morning, then the Spaniard will hand over the wheel after the lunch break to Charles Leclerc. On Friday the closing will be entrusted again to the vice-champion of Formula 2.