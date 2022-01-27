After the work done in the morning by a particularly fit Carlos Sainz, Ferrari continues the second day of training for the drivers at Fiorano with Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque started running with the SF71H after the lunch break, when the mechanics of the Racing Department prepared the 2018 car for him to suit his needs.

Read also:

This is also Charles’s debut on the track in the 2022 season: Leclerc began to make contact with the red with a series of laps characterized by ups and downs in performance, as if he were trying some procedures that could be useful on the 674, the single-seater. ground effect which will be streamed on February 17th.

The third and final day tomorrow will again be dedicated to Robert Shwartzman, the young Russian driver who this year will play the role of test driver after finishing second in the Formula 2 championship.