The second day of testing at Fiorano also ended: Charles Leclerc completed 48 laps equal to 143 km with the SF71H. The Monegasque in the afternoon found weather conditions slightly better than those of Carlos Sainz in the morning, but he never sought the limits in this first seasonal training on the track, alternating runs with more or less long stops.

The feeling is that Leclerc, in addition to getting some rust off him, has worked to fine-tune procedures that, perhaps, can be transferred to the 674, the ground-effect single-seater that Cavallino fans will be able to discover from the February 17 when the veils will fall from the new red.

Ferrari’s work program includes a third day which tomorrow will be reserved again for Robert Shwartzman, the young Russian driver who will be the Scuderia’s test driver this year.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari SF71H Photo by: Ferrari

The F2 vice champion had opened the three days of Fiorano yesterday afternoon and will also have the honor of closing the session that took place with the SF71H, after an English team had blocked the use of the planned SF21, as the unanimous agreement reached between the teams to use the F1 2021 had not been ratified in the modification of the sporting regulations.