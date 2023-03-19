Ferrari is among the teams that have worked the hardest to bring innovations to Jeddah: the SF-23 in Bahrain seemed to be in difficulty due to the lack of aerodynamic load on a stop and go track like Sakhir, despite having shown that it has a good top speed.

In the second round of the season the Maranello tune substantially changed: while the rivals adopted more exhausted rear wings (Red Bull, Mercedes and Aston Martin), the Scuderia did not hesitate to fit the two cars with the solution that was parked twice in Bahrain due to unexpected failures (the command of the DRS in the tests and the support of the mono-pylon in the free practice of the opening round).

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the new, more charged rear wing Photo by: George Piola

The mono-pylon support, as we have already said several times, ensures greater efficiency in the rear, but the main profile chosen, with a longer rope and a spoon of a different design, allows for greater vertical thrust and costs something in terms of resistance to forward movement, thus losing top speed.

The Scuderia tried to “cure” the excessive wear of the rear tires that had sent Charles Leclerc’s SF-23 into crisis, before the Monegasque was stopped by the tilt of the electronic control unit: in Jeddah, Red Bull was once again queen at the speed trap with a margin of 5.2 km/h on the red. A sign that the right balance is still being sought on a single-seater that has not yet found its right balance.

Ferrari SF-23 front bulkhead comparison Photo by: Uncredited

Diego Tondi’s aerodynamicists have introduced a front wing on the Red Sea which feeds the out-wash effect in the end part of the side bulkhead, following the concept indicated by Mercedes and then adopted by many, of opening an air passage which allows to direct the flow outside the front wheel.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the beam wing plus exhaust Photo by: Uncredited

Also at the tail, under the more loaded wing, a beam wing with less drag was chosen to favor the long stretches of high-speed travel on the Jeddah city runway and on the bottom a sidewalk with a lateral trailing edge was observed curved upwards to improve the management of the “pneumatic skirt” that is generated with the specifically studied vortices.

In short, Ferrari is still a “laboratory”: the technicians have not yet found the right base line between ground clearance, suspension stiffness and downforce, the three main elements that determine performance with the current ground-effect F1s.

The doubt that hovers in Maranello is that the SF-23 with the wide side and the upper excavation is a solution with fewer possibilities for development than the bellies with the slide of Red Bull and Aston Martin. In Mercedes they have understood that the “zero-pods” lead nowhere, they will change

An idea a little at a time also at GeS, digging more into the undercut and the plinth of the back?