As soon as he got out of the car Charles Leclerc thanked everyone (first in English then in French): the public, Carlos Sainz and obviously the team for the technical performance that allowed him to get the seventh pole position of the season, with a good three tenths of a margin on Max Verstappen. It had never happened since the beginning of the season that after three free practice sessions the hierarchies had remained so hidden, and the approach to qualifying was full of question marks.

Leclerc did not take much to get to the chair in the Q1 session, then the strongest signal arrived, namely the 1-2 that Sainz and Leclerc printed in Q2. With the same tires, the margin of almost a second between Carlos and Verstappen seemed too wide to be true, but twenty minutes later (however retouched) Max had to surrender to Leclerc, the only one capable of falling below the margin of one minute and thirty-one seconds.

Leclerc celebrates pole in the French GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

They weren’t expecting this in Red Bull, and perhaps not even the Scuderia garage, which in order to leave no stone unturned asked Sainz (penalized by the change of power unit) to pull Leclerc in Q3.

On a perfect day for Ferrari, team play was the icing on the cake. In the two final ‘runs’ Sainz waited for Leclerc at the exit of turn ‘9’ pulling him up to the braking point of ’11’, that is, after Signes, which the two completed in full. The first attempt was not perfect, but with the last set of tires the maneuver was flawless, and Leclerc gained a tenth and a half, dropping from the intermediate of 28 ”149 of the previous lap to 27” 960 final.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

It wasn’t a crucial gain for the pole position, but this is because Ferrari’s superiority today proved to be remarkable. It doesn’t matter, Sainz’s very sporting gesture remains, launching a signal of relaxation after the difficult post-Silverstone and proposing the team as a united group.

Sainz tomorrow will be called to a comeback that appears widely within his reach up to fourth position, then we’ll see. Today the Spaniard seemed even better performing than Leclerc, as he confirmed with the flawless lap completed in Q2, and this is good fuel in view of the conviction that he will need in the climb that awaits him tomorrow afternoon.

“It’s a shame that I have to serve the penalty in a weekend in which I feel at my best with the car – confirmed Sainz – today in qualifying I think my lap in Q2 was very good. But I’m happy for the team, as well as to see Charles get pole. Now it’s up to me to be able to get back up tomorrow, but I’m optimistic, I feel good. After Barcelona, ​​which was the lowest point of my season, it got better and better. In Monaco, Baku, Canada I was fighting for the win, in Silverstone I won and in Austria the pace would have been a head to head with Charles. Everything confirms that progress is bearing fruit. I am coming!”.

Leclerc after the pole with the two Red Bull drivers, Verstappen, second, and Perez, third Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

The prospect that Leclerc will have in front of him will be very different when the traffic lights go out. Since 2018, the winner of the French Grand Prix has always been won by those who started from pole, but this does not seem to convince Leclerc very much.

“Red Bull seems to be very fast – commented Charles – we saw it in their race simulations they did yesterday. But we worked a little on the car in view of the race, in Austria we managed the tires very well, we hope to confirm ourselves tomorrow ”.

Leclerc knows that he will have to try to escape, to protect himself from the undercut risk, very powerful at Paul Ricard. He will have the best position to try, but he will have to defend himself against a Red Bull who will play with two points, and if the gaps at the stop (or stops) are confirmed to be very small, it is likely that Verstappen and Perez will differentiate the strategies.

Everything in the norm? Yes, because (and this is the real news coming from Paul Ricard) on the eve of tomorrow’s race, Ferrari is scary. Even at Red Bull.