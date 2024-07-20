At the end of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, a gap emerged that clearly divided the top three positions from the rest of the group. Norris, Piastri and Verstappen (separated by forty-six thousandths) and Sainz, fourth, almost half a second from the pole position time.

The result obtained by Carlos and Ferrari was the best possible with the current values ​​on the field, to hope for something more the only hope is empty beatings from the opponents. “I’m happy with fourth place – admitted Sainz – I find myself behind the three cars that are clearly faster than us”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Ferrari with the updated bottom has allowed itself a little more, but nothing that can allow for great climbs in the technical hierarchy. The added value was the overtaking of Mercedes, a tenth and a half that allowed Carlos to overtake Lewis Hamilton.

“It was a disappointing performance,” commented Toto Wolff, “losing a car in Q1 is not something that should happen, but above all we didn’t have the pace. A very disappointing day.” The fight for the podium is out of reach for Ferrari and Mercedes, both Sainz and Hamilton can hope for unexpected events in their favor, but purely technical analysis does not allow miracles.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

There is more disappointment for the respective teammates. Russell was a victim of the chaotic Q1 session, George made a wrong lap and the team did not support him, sending him out on the track with insufficient fuel to push when the asphalt dried. The story is different for Leclerc. The sixth final place is not such a disaster, tomorrow Charles will start behind his teammate with the possibility of making up ground, but once again he made life difficult for himself by arriving with only one set of soft tyres in Q3.

Some residue from the accident in FP2 probably remained, the feeling with the car since Friday has not been the best and the result is that Sainz confirmed himself as faster today. “The best possible result would have been fourth place – explained Leclerc – I didn’t do the lap of my life and on the last corner I lost a few hundredths which probably cost me fifth place. But apart from that there wasn’t much else on the table, we lack pace in the comparison with McLaren and Red Bull. We are in line with Mercedes, and this means that in the race we will fight with them for fourth and fifth place”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

According to Frederic Vasseur, the possibility of aiming for a good haul of points is concrete, but the team principal is going even further. “Starting from fourth and sixth position allows us to have this objective – he explained – and maybe even aim for the podium, since we consider ourselves to have a competitive race pace. Overtaking here, with the two DRS zones, is no longer as difficult as it was in the past so we must work to maximise the result also considering that the race will be all about tyre management and it is expected to be hot again”.

It will be important to aim to collect the maximum, but today it is difficult to think that Ferrari can still be second in the Constructors’ standings tomorrow evening. McLaren has put the arrow.