“I want the team to be daring, no one should be afraid to take risks. I won’t be the one to point the finger if we make a mistake.” Frederic Vasseur has made this vision one of the guidelines of his management, and today in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix it was the approach that made the difference.

The weather forecast before the start of the session had been quite clear, it would be a qualifying session with intermediate tyres but with a question mark, linked to the intensity of the rain. And so it was, with small variations in the track conditions that were difficult to see but still important in a session that, despite being held on the longest track in the world championship, was played (behind the star Max Verstappen, dominator but out of contention for pole position) on the edge of a tenth.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In Q1, Sainz and Leclerc finished in fifth and sixth place respectively. The session was more complex than expected, with nineteen drivers (the exception is easy to spot) having to use two sets (of the four available) of intermediate tyres.

With the two remaining sets it became essential to get through Q2 with just one set, a mission accomplished by the Ferrari drivers as well as the McLaren and Mercedes tandems. In Q3, with only twelve minutes available, both McLaren and Mercedes chose to immediately take to the track with the last new set of intermediates, while Ferrari did not, aiming for a first run with a used set.

A risk, because if the rain had increased, or if there had been a yellow flag in the final minutes, the price paid would have been the fourth row of the starting grid. Conversely, and that is what happened, Leclerc and Sainz had the opportunity to be the last ones to take to the track with a set of new tires, a condition that offered a little more grip on the trajectory. Of course, the ability to give the best at the crucial moment, all in one lap, was also needed.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Leclerc took the stage. Two tenths of a second improved in the first sector compared to Q2, a tenth and a half in the third, but above all Charles put together all his best partial times, collecting a result that very few (but perhaps it would be better to say… no one) would have bet on the eve. In the eleven thousandths that allowed Leclerc to pass Perez and secure pole position there is a team performance, everything today in the Scuderia garage was done in the best possible way.

Only Sainz’s performance was missing, who will start from seventh position tomorrow. Carlos finished both Q1 and Q2 ahead of Leclerc, then at the most important moment something went wrong. Already at the exit of the ‘Source’ Sainz’s car struggled a lot in traction.

“I only had one difficult run,” Carlos said, “and unfortunately it was the final one, the one that mattered. I went well in the rest of the session, I was comfortable with the car and I felt very confident, I think I did some really good laps. Then, for some reason, with the last set of tyres I had a lot of difficulty getting them up to temperature. I will talk to my engineers about it to try to understand what happened.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Tomorrow will be a different story, but it is not a given that the forty-four laps of the race will necessarily bring less good news for Ferrari. “We do not have a magic wand,” Leclerc stressed, “the results in the race simulations seen yesterday remain the same even after the good qualifying.” The cards are very mixed, however, and starting from pole position is a small insurance for the initial stages of the race. Much will depend on the conditions of the track, the ambient temperatures and how the standings take shape at the end of the first laps. But after qualifying, hypothesizing a Ferrari podium is a prediction that seems much less risky than on the eve of the Belgian weekend.