It’s a two-faced Ferrari, the one seen on Friday in Singapore. In the twenty minutes between the end of the qualifying simulations and the conclusion of the long runs, different scenarios emerged which make it difficult to hypothesize what the Scuderia’s objectives may be in view of the race scheduled for Sunday.

On the ‘fast lap’ front, the two SF-23s started the weekend with excellent results, with Sainz and Leclerc alternating in the first two positions in both sessions, confirming the good feeling of the single-seater with the ninety-degree corners already highlighted in the Baku stage. “The car confirmed itself to be in the right window from the first lap – confirmed Sainz – so we were able to concentrate on fine-tuning the setup. I believe that tomorrow the track will have greater grip, I expect an open and hard-fought qualifying.”

Different feedback came from the race simulations, a context in which the two Ferraris were preceded (with the same compound) by Alonso, Perez and the Mercedes tandem. This will above all be the front on which the Scuderia’s technicians will have to concentrate their work.

Today the two SF-23s took to the track with a slightly more unloaded setup compared to their direct opponents (confirmation comes from the maximum speed data), exposing themselves more to slipping of the rear axle, which leads to the consequent increase in tire temperature.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Leclerc and Sainz’s long runs showed a deterioration in performance starting from the ninth lap, and in view of Sunday’s race it remains to be understood whether this is a controlled or progressive decline in performance.

In the first case the problem could be manageable, but under one condition, namely that of starting from the front row. In Singapore the race pace is a less crucial parameter than on most circuits, on the Marina Bay track the ‘track position’ is not everything but almost, provided however that you do not expose yourself to the risk of undercut/overcut in a race that announces a stop.

Ferrari SF-23: The loaded rear wing in Singapore worked Photo by: Uncredited

At the moment, however, the focus is on tomorrow’s qualifying, as confirmed by Frederic Vasseur himself. “Yes, we can say that for us today was the best Friday of the season, but qualifying is tomorrow. I believe that the perfect preparation of the tire before the flying lap will make the difference. I expect a very hard-fought session, on our part we have room for improvement but I believe this also applies to our rivals.”