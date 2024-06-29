The track-limit penalty (millimetric and still sub-judice) inflicted on an inconsolable Oscar Piastri changed the picture of Ferrari’s qualifying a bit. The substance remains the same, i.e. the Scuderia is the fourth force today, but a car in the second row saves a balance which still remains in deficit.

Up until the Monaco Grand Prix, the trend of Leclerc and Sainz’s season was overall positive, with two victories under their belt and the role of ‘before the other’, i.e. Max Verstappen. In the last three events this has no longer been the case, the consolidation of McLaren and the step forward by Mercedes have reduced the Scuderia’s ambitions.

Between Barcelona and Spielberg the nightmare of bouncing has also returned, just when the arrival of technical updates was seen as a potential move towards Red Bull. Today the hierarchies are quite clear: Verstappen and McLaren in front, and the Sainz/Leclerc tandem competing with Hamilton/Russell. Confirmation came from the Sprint race as well as the Grand Prix qualifying, and although the margins are small (hundredths of a second have become the new unit of measurement in Formula 1) if they always go in one direction there must be a reason.

“Overall we made a small step forward compared to yesterday – commented Vasseur – although in truth we hoped to be a little further ahead on the grid. We improved in the last sector but we still suffer too much in a couple of corners.”

As has been the case for some time, Carlos Sainz went into more detail: “It’s a very complicated weekend, it doesn’t seem like we’ve hit the target in the last two weekends. It seems like we’re definitely a step behind Red Bull and McLaren and fighting with Mercedes.”

After the sprint race in the Scuderia garage they decided to make some changes to the setup of the single-seaters and there was an improvement. “The changes made the car a little faster – added Sainz – but also a little more at the limit, and it was very complicated to put a lap together. I’m happy because I think we did it, we’re in fourth place and if you had proposed it to me before qualifying it’s a result I would have taken.” The biggest problem with the two SF-24s was confirmed at turns ‘7’ and ‘9’, but in general the feeling with the single-seater became less comfortable.

The one who paid the price the most was Leclerc who went off the track after trying to go all in on the final lap of Q3. Up until turn 4 the Monegasque had significantly lowered his partials, but then came a sequence of errors that ruined everything. “In Q3, after an encouraging first attempt on used tyres, I felt some good sensations and tried to push as hard as I could. Unfortunately, I made several mistakes in turns 4 and 6, and so tomorrow I will have to start sixth.”

In view of the 71 laps scheduled for tomorrow, there are hopes and fears for Ferrari. “Today in the Sprint we saw that trains of cars with DRS are forming – explained Vasseur – and if you are in the right position you can benefit a lot from it. The opposite effect is that if you end up at the back of that train it is easy to overheat the tires and the car in general. Much will depend on the start and the first lap.”

In the Sprint race, however, an alarm was also raised regarding brake performance. Both Sainz and (especially) Leclerc were forced to run long stretches of the race conditioned by the lift-and-coast due to overheating of the braking system.

A significant headache (and not linked to the supply of material) considering that at the start of the Grand Prix the single-seaters load (compared to the sprint race) sixty kilos more fuel, in addition to obviously having to travel a triple distance. If the brake temperature goes outside the optimal range of use, the material will not respond as it should to the driver’s demands, a problem that the Scuderia’s technicians will have to try to remedy in view of the race. Spielberg is a testing track for the braking system and if the problems suffered in the sprint race for Sainz and Leclerc were to recur on Sunday it would become an ordeal.