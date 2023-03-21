The analysis of the data emerging from the fifty laps held last Sunday in Jeddah has revealed a new opponent for Ferrari, and it is Ferrari itself, or rather the comparison between the lap times obtained by Leclerc two days ago and those of Charles himself in 2022 Grand Prix. A purely arithmetic analysis reveals that Leclerc with the SF-23 lapped at a slower pace than twelve months earlier, all with the same tire compound (hard) and stint length, seen that in both races the pit stop took place on the sixteenth lap.

There are some variables to consider, namely the track (which has been slightly modified) and also the conduct of the race itself, given that in 2022 Leclerc was in the fight for victory with Verstappen up to the checkered flag while last Sunday in the closing laps pulled the oars in the boat. There were phases of the race in which, however, Charles certainly pushed to the max, especially when he tried to ‘chase’ Sainz. But even in this phase his times were not in line with those of 2022.

Comparing 20 ‘clean’ laps in the second stint of the race, an advantage of over twenty seconds emerges in favor of the pace held by Leclerc in 2022. The suspicion that it may have been the track that influenced the performance of the Ferraris is denied by the same analysis made with the times obtained by Verstappen. The world champion in the twenty ‘clean’ laps covered in the second stint was confirmed to be faster than the previous year, albeit with a margin of just over tenth per lap. A substantial difference that determined the gap that emerged under the checkered flag.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

“If we take a look at the photography from the weekend – commented Vasseur on Sunday evening – I think the car’s potential was good in qualifying as well as in the first stint of the race (which Leclerc covered with a set of softs) but we didn’t have the pace in the second part, when we mounted the hard ones”. Comparing the qualifying times obtained last Saturday with those of 2022, a less alarming picture emerges. The poleman, Sergio Perez, obtained the pole position with a time of 1’28″265 against 1’28″200 in 2022 (difference +0″065), while Leclerc’s deficit was +0″195.

The numbers seem to support Vasseur’s vision, but the race pace data remains alarming. The efforts of the Maranello engineers are directed in this area, the SF-23 compared to last year’s F1-75 has undoubtedly recovered ground in terms of top speed, but it is a goal achieved by paying a high price in terms of aerodynamic load . A scenario that emerges in races in tire management, especially when it comes to covering long distances with the harder compounds.

Finally, there is the ‘tyres’ variable, which appears to be a plausible explanation for the step back from the race pace of twelve months ago. The 2023 Pirelli tires have introduced new features especially on the front axle, and obviously each modification requires adaptation work aimed at the best possible management. This could be the offending area, but the ’cause-effect’ rebus remains to be solved, i.e. understanding if rubber management is the problem, or if in reality it is only the effect of a grain that is hidden in another area of ​​the SF-23.

Read also: