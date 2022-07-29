A very indicative thermometer regarding the potential shown on the track today by Ferrari comes from the end-of-day statements made by Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko: “Let’s hope in the rain”.

A sort of surrender, confirmed on the field by the numbers of the two sessions that saw Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz soar in the qualifying simulations and in the long-runs. After the first practice session in the Red Bull garage they changed the setup of the two cars considerably, but the situation seemed to get more complicated.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, with his father Jos Verstappen Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I think it is realistically difficult for us to beat them – commented Verstappen regarding the potential of Ferrari – in the dry we cannot compete, so it is worth checking how we will go in the wet, who knows”.

Rainfall is expected throughout the day tomorrow, and this was a fact in the hands of the teams as early as yesterday, but the latest developments increase the risk of rain also on Sunday, and this could mix the cards a bit.

A less impactful variable, but still to be taken into consideration, is also that linked to the grip of the track, which after the announced heavy rain, could be less even if the sun were to shine on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But at the moment the Hungaroring is still dry, and in these conditions there was no doubt. The two F1-75s dominated the scene, especially in the race simulations, with a very fast pace in both medium and soft. That this track is an ideal hunting ground for Ferrari is no surprise, but the margins have been striking, so far more consistent even than the confident forecasts of the men of the Scuderia.

Ferrari is not only the reference car seen on the track today, but also a fixed point in a hierarchical scale that, just five days before the French Grand Prix, seems redesigned by a mind with a lot of imagination.

George Russell, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

If Red Bull row, Mercedes crashes, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell (albeit prepared to tackle a difficult track) making no secret of their disappointment. “It’s crazy how our car can swing so much from track to track – commented Hamilton – the car just doesn’t do what you expect, and when it does, the day becomes difficult. Yet the car is the same as last week and I am the same driver, right? It will be a difficult weekend, that’s for sure ”.

Mercedes doesn’t seem to have high hopes even in rainy weather, while Red Bull has a little hope. It is linked to the intermediate tires, which at Imola made a big difference in Verstappen’s favor in direct confrontation with the two Ferraris.

“In view of tomorrow it will be essential to be able to put the tires in the ideal window of use”, commented Leclerc recalling Imola. This, of course, if the qualification is actually wet and not excessively. “But even if Verstappen were to get pole, on Sunday if he is dry he will have no chance – confided an engineer – there is too much difference in pace. And pay attention to McLaren… ”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ferrari does not dare to hope so, the goal is to get out of Budapest with a double that is missing from the opening race in Bahrain, but if there were also a third force capable of taking points away from Red Bull, the scenario would become perfect from the point of view of the general classification.

The McLaren seen today can aspire to this role, but we are at the beginning of the weekend, and it would be a mistake to underestimate the reaction capacity of the Red Bull garage as well as that of Verstappen.

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The car is fine – confirmed Lando Norris with caution – but let’s wait for tomorrow. We are definitely in better shape than Paul Ricard, the feeling is positive, but I certainly don’t expect to fight for pole. The rain? For once I hope not, we are in a good position and I hope the track remains dry! ”.